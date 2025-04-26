Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Construction Costs in Greece Keep Climbing, Despite Signs of Slowing

Construction Costs in Greece Keep Climbing, Despite Signs of Slowing Φωτογραφία: Unsplash
One exception to the inflationary trend was diesel fuel, which dropped by 7.3% year-on-year, offering a rare reprieve amid otherwise rising costs.

Construction material prices in Greece continued their upward march in March 2025, according to newly released figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). The General Price Index for materials used in new residential buildings rose by 3.7% compared to the same month in 2024, reaching 129.1 points, based on 2021 prices.

Although still high, the annual increase marks a slowdown from March 2024, when prices had surged by 5.9% year-on-year. On a month-to-month basis, prices rose more modestly—by just 0.2% compared to February 2025.

Over the 12-month period from April 2024 to March 2025, the average index climbed by 5.1%, down from a 6.6% rise in the previous year. This suggests a general deceleration in cost growth, though prices continue to trend upward overall.

The most significant increases were recorded in key building materials. Electricity prices jumped 10.4% year-on-year, followed by plastic piping (up 8.4%), heating radiators (8.2%), copper conductors (8.0%), and bricks (6.9%). Other construction essentials—such as ready-mixed concrete, aluminum window frames, ceramic tiles, and paint supplies—also saw notable increases.

One exception to the inflationary trend was diesel fuel, which dropped by 7.3% year-on-year, offering a rare reprieve amid otherwise rising costs.

Between February and March 2025, monthly price movements showed smaller increases across most materials, with bricks up 0.9% and marble tiles rising by 0.5%. Diesel continued its downward trend with a 2.9% monthly drop.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Πρωτομαγιά: Από το αιματοβαμμένο αίτημα για 8ωρο, στους σύγχρονους... λουδίτες

Πρωτομαγιά: Από το αιματοβαμμένο αίτημα για 8ωρο, στους σύγχρονους... λουδίτες

Επιδόματα ΟΠΕΚΑ: Ανακοίνωσαν αυξήσεις το 2024 - Τις ξέχασαν το 2025

Επιδόματα ΟΠΕΚΑ: Ανακοίνωσαν αυξήσεις το 2024 - Τις ξέχασαν το 2025

Τι ώρα έρχονται καταιγίδες στην Αττική σήμερα Σάββατο

Τι ώρα έρχονται καταιγίδες στην Αττική σήμερα Σάββατο

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα 250 ευρώ: Είναι μια κοροϊδία λένε οι συνταξιούχοι

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα 250 ευρώ: Είναι μια κοροϊδία λένε οι συνταξιούχοι

Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Γιατί θα βάλει σε τσακωμό ενοικιαστές και ιδιοκτήτες

Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Γιατί θα βάλει σε τσακωμό ενοικιαστές και ιδιοκτήτες

Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα Σάββατο 26 Απριλίου - Γιορτή για λίγους

Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα Σάββατο 26 Απριλίου - Γιορτή για λίγους

Έρχεται η ...ώρα του Κώστα Αχ. Καραμανλή

Έρχεται η ...ώρα του Κώστα Αχ. Καραμανλή

Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη: Στα δικαστήρια με τον πρώην σύζυγό της – Τι συνέβη

Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη: Στα δικαστήρια με τον πρώην σύζυγό της – Τι συνέβη

Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

Οι Αθηναίοι αποφάσισαν: Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη και αυτή η χειρότερη παραλία της Αττικής

Οι Αθηναίοι αποφάσισαν: Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη και αυτή η χειρότερη παραλία της Αττικής

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

Τι δεν πρέπει ποτέ να κάνεις για έναν άνδρα

Τι δεν πρέπει ποτέ να κάνεις για έναν άνδρα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Targets Struggling Regions with New Investment Incentives

Greece Targets Struggling Regions with New Investment Incentives

News In English
Patient Catches Fire During Surgery at Greek Hospital

Patient Catches Fire During Surgery at Greek Hospital

News In English
Greek Households Spend More Than They Earn as Savings Rate Dips

Greek Households Spend More Than They Earn as Savings Rate Dips

News In English
Tsipras Warns: Progressive Forces Must Unite Against Rising Far Right

Tsipras Warns: Progressive Forces Must Unite Against Rising Far Right

News In English

NETWORK

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

theissue.gr
Κάψε λίπος με 6 ασκήσεις, προστατεύοντας τις αρθρώσεις σου

Κάψε λίπος με 6 ασκήσεις, προστατεύοντας τις αρθρώσεις σου

healthstat.gr
Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη: Στα δικαστήρια με τον πρώην σύζυγό της – Τι συνέβη

Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη: Στα δικαστήρια με τον πρώην σύζυγό της – Τι συνέβη

theissue.gr
Τα 3 βότανα που βοηθούν στο αδυνάτισμα

Τα 3 βότανα που βοηθούν στο αδυνάτισμα

healthstat.gr
Πίτα με ξινομυζήθρα και φρέσκα μυρωδικά - Δείτε τη συνταγή

Πίτα με ξινομυζήθρα και φρέσκα μυρωδικά - Δείτε τη συνταγή

healthstat.gr
Οι Αθηναίοι αποφάσισαν: Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη και αυτή η χειρότερη παραλία της Αττικής

Οι Αθηναίοι αποφάσισαν: Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη και αυτή η χειρότερη παραλία της Αττικής

theissue.gr
Στήριξη σε πάνω από 1 εκ. επιχειρήσεις για την κάλυψη της αύξησης στην τιμή του ρεύματος

Στήριξη σε πάνω από 1 εκ. επιχειρήσεις για την κάλυψη της αύξησης στην τιμή του ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

theissue.gr