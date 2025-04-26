Games
Greece Targets Struggling Regions with New Investment Incentives

Tourism projects in areas affected by natural disasters will also be eligible for support.

Greece has unveiled a new development bill aimed at revitalizing its most economically and demographically challenged regions, with a strong emphasis on boosting tourism-related investments. Now under public consultation, the legislation proposes that incentives for tourism development and alternative tourism models—such as ecotourism or wellness travel—will be available only in areas facing significant socioeconomic hardship.

The new framework offers a mix of support measures, including investment grants, tax relief, leasing subsidies, and wage subsidies for job creation. The focus is clear: channel investment into regions that have been left behind economically, particularly border areas in northern Greece and zones where per capita GDP is less than 70% of the national average, or where population decline has been triggered by long-term financial and social instability.

Tourism projects in areas affected by natural disasters will also be eligible for support. "The goal is to give these areas the tools to achieve balanced, sustainable growth and to narrow the gap with the rest of the country," a spokesperson from the Ministry of Development said.

While a dedicated tourism support scheme remains in place and could be reactivated in the future, the government has clarified that no nationwide tourism investment call is planned for 2025, outside of these targeted regions. The first two national rounds of the development program were launched at the end of 2024.

The GDP eligibility threshold (currently 70% of the national average) may be revised by the Minister of Development as needed. Based on current data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), eligible areas include: Lesvos, Lemnos, Ikaria, Samos, Chios, Evros, Xanthi, Rodopi, Drama, Kilkis, Pieria, Serres, Grevena, Kastoria, Arta, Preveza, Thesprotia, Karditsa, Trikala, Ilia, Evrytania, and Fokida.

