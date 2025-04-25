Invest €250K in Greek Innovation, Get a Visa: Greece Expands Startup Residency Path

Greece is expanding its appeal to foreign investors by linking its thriving startup ecosystem with the country’s Golden Visa program—a move that allows non-EU nationals to gain residency by investing in innovative Greek companies.

Recently, 39 new startups were approved for inclusion in Greece’s National Registry of Startups (EMNE), making them eligible for investment under the Golden Visa framework. With this latest round of approvals, the total number of registered startups has climbed to 822. The decision was made by the General Secretariat for Research and Innovation, which also rejected 29 applications that failed to meet the program’s strict eligibility criteria.

Among the newly approved companies, four were fast-tracked into the registry after demonstrating that they already met all required conditions, avoiding the standard evaluation process. The remaining 35 went through a detailed assessment process, earning their place based on their innovation capacity and potential for rapid international growth.

This development is especially significant for international investors, as the Golden Visa program offers a five-year residence permit to third-country nationals who invest at least €250,000 in registered Greek startups. Investors can acquire shares or equity in a startup, provided their stake does not exceed 33 percent of the company’s total capital or voting rights.

The startups receiving investment are required to create at least two new full-time jobs within the first year and maintain them for a minimum of five years. If an investor chooses to invest through a Greek-based company, they must be the sole owner of that entity. In the case of investment through a foreign-based legal entity, up to three shareholders may participate, as long as each holds at least a 33 percent stake.

Initially, the residence permit is granted for one year, with the option for renewal every two years, contingent on continued compliance with the program’s criteria.