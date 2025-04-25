Greek Defense Industry Dialogue Falls Flat as Mitsotakis Makes Fleeting Appearance

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made only a fleeting appearance during Thursday’s meeting with representatives of Greece’s defense and technology industries at the Maximos Mansion, leaving many attendees feeling underwhelmed.

The gathering, convened by National Security Advisor Thanos Dokos, was expected to foster a substantive dialogue on how the domestic defense sector could benefit from the estimated €4.5 billion earmarked for defense projects through 2037. Business leaders had anticipated a robust exchange of views in the Prime Minister’s presence — expectations that were quickly dashed.

Mitsotakis stayed for just a short while, prompting some participants to wonder whether an urgent matter had forced his early departure.

Also in attendance were key government figures: Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou, and Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis.

From the industrial sector, the room was filled with leading figures including Evangelos Mytilineos (Metlen), Michalis Stassinopoulos (Viohalco), George Prokopiou (Skaramangas Shipyards), and Giannis Sarakakis (Sarakakis Group).

Other notable participants included Michalis Tsamaz (Intracom Defense), Manos Moustakas (GEK TERNA), Panos Xenokostas (ONEX), Christos Choumpavlis (Miltech), Christian Hadjiminas (Theon), Dimitris Dafnis (Aeroservices), Christos Giordamlis (Prisma Electronics), George Koros (Salamis Shipyards), Christoforos Boutsikakis (Hellenic Defense Systems), Alexandros Diakopoulos (HAI), and Tasos Rozolis (Greek Defense Manufacturers Association).

Yet the composition of the guest list didn’t escape scrutiny. Some attendees openly questioned the relevance of certain invitees to the core of Greece’s defense industry, expressing surprise — and in some cases frustration — at their presence at the table.