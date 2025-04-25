Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Court Rejects Defense Challenge in Predator Spyware Trial

Greek Court Rejects Defense Challenge in Predator Spyware Trial
In Athens, the third hearing in Greece’s controversial Predator spyware trial was marked by another failed attempt by defense attorneys to annul the prosecution, a new court-ordered delay for document translations, and a surprising show of solidarity between defense lawyers representing different defendants.

Held on April 23 at the Single-Member Court of First Instance, the trial centers on four individuals accused of involvement in the deployment and operation of Predator, a powerful spyware allegedly used to target politicians, journalists, and state officials. The defendants — Giannis Lavranos, Felix Bitzios, Tal Dillian, and Sara Hamou — are facing charges stemming from Greece’s far-reaching surveillance scandal, which has drawn widespread criticism from press freedom and civil liberties advocates across Europe.

At this latest hearing, lawyers for the defense again challenged the legitimacy of the criminal proceedings by objecting to the contents of the indictment summons, known in Greek as the “Klitiro Thespisma”. This legal document outlines the charges and key elements of the case. Defense attorneys argued that the summons lacked essential information — such as specific dates, times, and the content of spyware-infected messages — necessary for their clients to mount a proper defense. They claimed that without these details, the defendants were effectively left in the dark about the specific acts they are accused of committing.

The defense's position was articulated by several attorneys, including Giannis Kyriakidis for Bitzios, Andreas Mitsainas for Dillian, Dionysis Mataragas for Hamou, and Eleftheria Rizou for Lavranos. All argued that the omission of this information should nullify the indictment. They also pushed back against concerns over trial delays, asserting that any adjournment would not jeopardize the statute of limitations, which they said does not expire until 2026.

The court, however, rejected their motion, siding with the prosecution and civil plaintiffs, who argued that the indictment meets all requirements under Greek law. Prosecutors and lawyers representing surveillance victims, including opposition leader Nikos Androulakis and journalist Thanasis Koukakis, countered that the summons provides sufficient factual and legal basis to proceed, and that further details will emerge during the trial’s evidentiary phase.

In court, civil party lawyer Christos Kaklamanis emphasized that the accused clearly understand the charges against them, while Zacharias Kesses, representing multiple victims of the Predator surveillance, expressed frustration over the repeated procedural delays. “We cannot keep returning to the same point,” he said, urging the court to keep the proceedings moving forward.

Following the rejection of the motion to annul the indictment, the court agreed to a new adjournment — not to accommodate more objections, but to allow time for the official translation of key documents, including the indictment and evidence lists, into languages understood by all defendants. The translations are to be completed by May 15, with the next hearing scheduled for May 19.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Φορολογικά μπόνους για ανακαίνιση ακινήτων και μίσθωση κλειστών κατοικιών

Φορολογικά μπόνους για ανακαίνιση ακινήτων και μίσθωση κλειστών κατοικιών

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Βροχές και καταιγίδες και σήμερα - Πότε σταματάνε τα φαινόμενα

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Βροχές και καταιγίδες και σήμερα - Πότε σταματάνε τα φαινόμενα

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα: Ο κόφτης που βγάζει εκτός ΑμΕΑ, χήρες, ορφανά, γυναίκες με μειωμένες συντάξεις

Κοινωνικό μέρισμα: Ο κόφτης που βγάζει εκτός ΑμΕΑ, χήρες, ορφανά, γυναίκες με μειωμένες συντάξεις

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Ορατός ο κίνδυνος μαζικής αποεπένδυσης από το δολάριο

Ορατός ο κίνδυνος μαζικής αποεπένδυσης από το δολάριο

Επιστροφή ενοικίου, Σπίτι μου ΙΙ και όλα τα στεγαστικά προγράμματα που θα τρέξουν σε νέα πλατφόρμα

Επιστροφή ενοικίου, Σπίτι μου ΙΙ και όλα τα στεγαστικά προγράμματα που θα τρέξουν σε νέα πλατφόρμα

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Στα 1.567 ευρώ ο μέσος φόρος των χρεωστικών εκκαθαριστικών

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Στα 1.567 ευρώ ο μέσος φόρος των χρεωστικών εκκαθαριστικών

Χαλάνδρι: Τον θέρισαν με καλάσνικοφ μέρα μεσημέρι - Ποιος ήταν ο «θαμνάκιας», πού κινούνται οι έρευνες

Χαλάνδρι: Τον θέρισαν με καλάσνικοφ μέρα μεσημέρι - Ποιος ήταν ο «θαμνάκιας», πού κινούνται οι έρευνες

Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη: Στα δικαστήρια με τον πρώην σύζυγό της – Τι συνέβη

Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη: Στα δικαστήρια με τον πρώην σύζυγό της – Τι συνέβη

Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

Οι Αθηναίοι αποφάσισαν: Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη και αυτή η χειρότερη παραλία της Αττικής

Οι Αθηναίοι αποφάσισαν: Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη και αυτή η χειρότερη παραλία της Αττικής

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

Αυτό το έλαιο αφαιρεί το μακιγιάζ και ενυδατώνει το δέρμα του προσώπου σου

Αυτό το έλαιο αφαιρεί το μακιγιάζ και ενυδατώνει το δέρμα του προσώπου σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Invest €250K in Greek Innovation, Get a Visa: Greece Expands Startup Residency Path

Invest €250K in Greek Innovation, Get a Visa: Greece Expands Startup Residency Path

News In English
Metlen Aims to Double EBITDA by 2028, Driven by Strong Growth and Strategic Projects

Metlen Aims to Double EBITDA by 2028, Driven by Strong Growth and Strategic Projects

News In English
Greek Defense Industry Dialogue Falls Flat as Mitsotakis Makes Fleeting Appearance

Greek Defense Industry Dialogue Falls Flat as Mitsotakis Makes Fleeting Appearance

News In English
Greece Extends Deadline for Wildfire Lot Clearing Amid Rising Climate Concerns

Greece Extends Deadline for Wildfire Lot Clearing Amid Rising Climate Concerns

News In English

NETWORK

Αναδρομικές επιδοτήσεις ρεύματος: Άμεσα οι ανακοινώσεις για 1 εκατ. μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

Αναδρομικές επιδοτήσεις ρεύματος: Άμεσα οι ανακοινώσεις για 1 εκατ. μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

ienergeia.gr
5 υγιεινά σνακ με χαμηλούς υδατάνθρακες

5 υγιεινά σνακ με χαμηλούς υδατάνθρακες

healthstat.gr
ΕΚΑΒ: Ποιος είναι ο Γιώργος Χαραλάμπους που αναλαμβάνει νέος πρόεδρος

ΕΚΑΒ: Ποιος είναι ο Γιώργος Χαραλάμπους που αναλαμβάνει νέος πρόεδρος

healthstat.gr
Νέα κριτήρια και διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης στο νέο αναπτυξιακό νόμο- Τι προβλέπει για πράσινες επενδύσεις

Νέα κριτήρια και διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης στο νέο αναπτυξιακό νόμο- Τι προβλέπει για πράσινες επενδύσεις

ienergeia.gr
Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη: Στα δικαστήρια με τον πρώην σύζυγό της – Τι συνέβη

Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη: Στα δικαστήρια με τον πρώην σύζυγό της – Τι συνέβη

theissue.gr
«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

«Μόνο για μυημένους»: Η ψαγμένη παραλία κοντά στην Αθήνα με την top βαθμολογία στο Google

theissue.gr
ΕΟΦ: Διευκρινίσεις για την κρέμα Opzelura μετά από παράπονα ασθενών

ΕΟΦ: Διευκρινίσεις για την κρέμα Opzelura μετά από παράπονα ασθενών

healthstat.gr
Metlen: Άλμα 31% στα έσοδα ενέργειας στο πρώτο τρίμηνο, ισχυρή ώθηση από τις ΑΠΕ

Metlen: Άλμα 31% στα έσοδα ενέργειας στο πρώτο τρίμηνο, ισχυρή ώθηση από τις ΑΠΕ

ienergeia.gr