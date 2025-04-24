Mitsotakis Commits to Full Term, Eyes Third Mandate for New Democracy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reaffirmed his commitment to completing a full four-year term in office and leading the center-right New Democracy party into the next national elections.

In an interview with Greek newspaper Proto Thema published Wednesday, Mitsotakis dismissed speculation about potential changes to the electoral law and expressed confidence in securing a parliamentary majority for a third term.

The Prime Minister outlined his economic priorities ahead of the annual Thessaloniki International Fair in September, where he is expected to announce a new round of tax cuts focused on the country’s middle class.

He emphasized that recent fiscal measures, including permanent tax relief, have been made possible by structural reforms introduced earlier in his tenure—many of which were initially unpopular.

“These reforms initially caused resistance, but their long-term benefits are now clear,” he said, highlighting that over €1 billion is being returned to society as a direct result.

Mitsotakis also addressed the ongoing challenges in Greece’s rental housing market, attributing much of the pressure to widespread tax evasion. He pledged to extend recent digitization reforms—such as connecting point-of-sale systems directly to tax authorities—into the real estate sector, arguing that these tools will help bring transparency and fairness to the market.

On foreign policy, Mitsotakis described a more assertive stance in Greek diplomacy. While reaffirming plans to create marine conservation zones, he underlined that Greece seeks open dialogue—not confrontation—with neighboring Turkey. “The more we talk, the better the outcome,” he said, suggesting that sustained diplomatic engagement could ease long-standing tensions between Athens and Ankara.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Greece’s commitment to regional energy cooperation, particularly the EU-supported electricity interconnection project linking Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. While no meeting is scheduled with former U.S. President Donald Trump, Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of deepening U.S.–Greece relations, especially in the area of trade. “In today’s climate of global trade tensions, everyone stands to lose. We must act quickly,” he noted.

Domestically, Mitsotakis vowed rapid reforms to Greece’s rail network in the wake of last year’s fatal Tempi train crash. Structural changes aimed at improving safety, oversight, and efficiency will be unveiled at an upcoming Cabinet meeting, he said, pointing to technology and better governance as key to restoring public trust.