ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

How Greece’s Rent Rebate Could Raise Rents

The policy, introduced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, promises annual rebates of up to €800 to qualifying tenants.

Greece has announced a new rent subsidy aimed at easing the financial burden on low- and middle-income households—but some economists warn the measure could have unintended consequences, ultimately pushing rents even higher.

The policy, introduced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, promises annual rebates of up to €800 to qualifying tenants. While intended as a form of social relief, experts say it could trigger what's known internationally as “inflation by subsidy”—a phenomenon where financial aid inadvertently fuels price increases, as the market adjusts to the new influx of money.

The risk, according to analysts, lies in how landlords might respond. If property owners know tenants are receiving government assistance, they may feel justified in raising rents—particularly in high-demand areas like major cities, university towns, or tourist hotspots, where rental housing is already limited.

The logic is simple: if a tenant receiving a €750 monthly rent bill also gets a yearly state rebate of €800, a landlord might reason that a €50 monthly increase won’t be enough to drive the tenant away. This becomes especially likely when the recipients of the subsidy are seen as financially vulnerable—those with dependents, lower incomes, or little property of their own—making them less likely to negotiate or relocate.

Though the average rebate represents only about 8.5% of annual rent, in a housing market with weak regulatory oversight and minimal landlord competition, even a modest subsidy can tip the balance. Without effective price controls or oversight mechanisms, the subsidy may end up being absorbed into rental prices rather than easing the financial burden it was meant to relieve.

This dynamic is not unique to Greece, but in a country already grappling with a tight housing market and a shortage of affordable rentals, the risk is especially acute. The impact would likely be most visible in specific segments: student apartments, low-cost family homes, and budget-friendly units near urban centers.

