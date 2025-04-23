Games
IMF: Greek Economy on Steady Growth Path Through 2026 Despite Global Headwinds

The IMF expects the deficit to reach –6.9% of GDP in 2024, improving modestly to –6.5% in 2025 and –5.9% in 2026.

Greece’s economy is expected to remain on a stable growth path over the next three years, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook, released this week during the Fund’s Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. While global uncertainty looms large, the IMF sees Greece maintaining moderate economic momentum, with inflation easing, unemployment steadily falling, and structural challenges like the current account deficit gradually improving.

The IMF projects Greece’s GDP to grow by 2.3% in 2024, slowing slightly to 2.0% in 2025 and 1.8% in 2026.

These figures position Greece slightly ahead of the eurozone average, though still trailing higher-performing economies such as Spain and Cyprus.

Inflation is forecast to continue its downward trajectory—from 3.0% this year to 2.4% in 2025 and 2.1% by 2026—bringing the country closer to the European Central Bank’s price stability targets.

However, one persistent concern is Greece’s current account deficit, which remains among the highest in the euro area. The IMF expects the deficit to reach –6.9% of GDP in 2024, improving modestly to –6.5% in 2025 and –5.9% in 2026.

The imbalance reflects structural vulnerabilities in the Greek economy, including its heavy reliance on imports and external pressures on key sectors such as tourism and domestic consumption.

On the labor front, Greece continues to make slow but steady progress. Unemployment, while still among the highest in the European Union, is forecast to decline from 10.1% in 2024 to 9.0% by 2026. The trend is seen as a positive signal for broader social and economic stability.

The IMF’s broader outlook for the global economy is more cautious. Worldwide growth is projected to slow from 3.3% in 2024 to 2.8% in 2025, with only a slight rebound to 3.0% in 2026. The downward revision—half a percentage point lower than the IMF’s January forecast—is driven largely by rising trade tensions and the resulting drag on investment and consumer confidence.

