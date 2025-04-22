Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Courts Investors at IMF-World Bank Meetings Amid Global Market Jitters

Greece Courts Investors at IMF-World Bank Meetings Amid Global Market Jitters
Athens seeks to position itself as a stable and attractive investment destination in a region of growing geopolitical importance.

The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank opened Monday in Washington, D.C., amid heightened global uncertainty and mounting concerns over economic protectionism, following the latest trade-related rhetoric from former U.S. President Donald Trump.Among the international delegations in attendance is Greece’s economic team, led by Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who is making his first appearance at the forum as the country’s Minister of National Economy and Finance. His schedule includes high-level meetings with representatives of the global investment community, as

Athens seeks to position itself as a stable and attractive investment destination in a region of growing geopolitical importance. Accompanying him are Deputy Minister Thanos Petralias, Prime Minister's

Chief Economic Advisor Michalis Argyrou, Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) head Dimitris Tsakonas, and other senior economic officials.

The Greek delegation’s message to global markets is twofold: that the country remains committed to fiscal stability under the new European Stability Pact and that its economic outlook offers real potential for long-term growth.

While these annual meetings are typically technical in nature, this year’s discussions take place under far more volatile conditions. A new wave of tariff threats has reignited fears of a global trade war, the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve is once again in question, and warnings of a possible recession are resurfacing. All of this is unfolding while major economies continue to rely on expansionary fiscal policies to recover from previous crises, with rising public debt and increased liquidity creating further uncertainty.

A key address is expected from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who has already hinted that the Fund’s new global economic forecast—due Tuesday—will include major revisions. While she reassured observers that a recession is not anticipated, she did note increasing anxiety in financial markets, warning that deepening trade tensions are shaking faith in the international economic order.
Europe, in particular, is watching closely.

Officials are worried that a resurgence of protectionist policies could drive inflation back up and force central banks to reverse course on interest rates. There is also concern that a U.S.-triggered financial shock could eventually ripple through European economies, reminiscent of the 2008 crisis.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Προσεχώς νέα φορολογικά κίνητρα για τους ενοικιαστές

Προσεχώς νέα φορολογικά κίνητρα για τους ενοικιαστές

Έρχεται ευέλικτο ωράριο εργασίας χωρίς συγκατάθεση των εργαζομένων

Έρχεται ευέλικτο ωράριο εργασίας χωρίς συγκατάθεση των εργαζομένων

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Μπόρες και καταιγίδες από το απόγευμα

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Μπόρες και καταιγίδες από το απόγευμα

Γιατρός ξεπέρασε τον καρκίνο και μας προτρέπει να κάνουμε αυτές τις 4 αλλαγές

Γιατρός ξεπέρασε τον καρκίνο και μας προτρέπει να κάνουμε αυτές τις 4 αλλαγές

Πόσο περπάτημα πρέπει να κάνουμε κάθε μέρα

Πόσο περπάτημα πρέπει να κάνουμε κάθε μέρα

Αυτό το κρασί σας ρίχνει την κακή χοληστερίνη

Αυτό το κρασί σας ρίχνει την κακή χοληστερίνη

Χοληστερίνη: Τα φρούτα που «ξεβουλώνουν» αρτηρίες και φλέβες

Χοληστερίνη: Τα φρούτα που «ξεβουλώνουν» αρτηρίες και φλέβες

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Πώς οι κρέμες που χρησιμοποιείς κάνουν το δέρμα σου χειρότερο – Τι πρέπει να κάνεις

Πώς οι κρέμες που χρησιμοποιείς κάνουν το δέρμα σου χειρότερο – Τι πρέπει να κάνεις

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Μην πετάξεις το καπάκι από το βαζάκι της μαρμελάδας – Δες πώς θα στολίσει τον κήπο σου

Μην πετάξεις το καπάκι από το βαζάκι της μαρμελάδας – Δες πώς θα στολίσει τον κήπο σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Pontiff’s Passing Highlights Vatican’s Economic Fragility

Pontiff’s Passing Highlights Vatican’s Economic Fragility

News In English
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the Passing of Pope Francis: &quot;A True Friend of Orthodoxy and Humanity&quot;

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the Passing of Pope Francis: "A True Friend of Orthodoxy and Humanity"

News In English
Over 2,000 Military-Owned Properties Set for Development

Over 2,000 Military-Owned Properties Set for Development

News In English
Early Bookings and Busy Easter Hint at Promising Summer for Greek Tourism

Early Bookings and Busy Easter Hint at Promising Summer for Greek Tourism

News In English

NETWORK

Το κόστος της εξισορρόπησης φουσκώνει τους λογαριασμούς – Πάνω από 800 εκατ. ευρώ ο ΛΠ3

Το κόστος της εξισορρόπησης φουσκώνει τους λογαριασμούς – Πάνω από 800 εκατ. ευρώ ο ΛΠ3

ienergeia.gr
Σπαράγγια και ουρολοίμωξη: «Φάρμακο» επώδυνων λοιμώξεων

Σπαράγγια και ουρολοίμωξη: «Φάρμακο» επώδυνων λοιμώξεων

healthstat.gr
Αποτοξίνωση μετά το Πάσχα: Τα 6 μυστικά μιας διαιτολόγου για ολική «επαναφορά»

Αποτοξίνωση μετά το Πάσχα: Τα 6 μυστικά μιας διαιτολόγου για ολική «επαναφορά»

healthstat.gr
Καρκίνος παχέος εντέρου: Επιστήμονες προτείνουν το συμπλήρωμα διατροφής που μειώνει τον κίνδυνο

Καρκίνος παχέος εντέρου: Επιστήμονες προτείνουν το συμπλήρωμα διατροφής που μειώνει τον κίνδυνο

healthstat.gr
Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

theissue.gr
Η Gilead φέρνει τον συνδυασμό Trodelvy-Keytruda για τον επιθετικό τύπο καρκίνου του μαστού

Η Gilead φέρνει τον συνδυασμό Trodelvy-Keytruda για τον επιθετικό τύπο καρκίνου του μαστού

healthstat.gr
Πώς οι κρέμες που χρησιμοποιείς κάνουν το δέρμα σου χειρότερο – Τι πρέπει να κάνεις

Πώς οι κρέμες που χρησιμοποιείς κάνουν το δέρμα σου χειρότερο – Τι πρέπει να κάνεις

theissue.gr
Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

theissue.gr