Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Good Friday: A Day of Deep Mourning for All of Christendom

Good Friday: A Day of Deep Mourning for All of Christendom
Good Friday stands as one of the most sacred and somber days in the Christian calendar, and in Greece, it is observed with profound reverence.

It marks the culmination of the Passion of Christ — His suffering, crucifixion, and death — and is a day of absolute mourning throughout the country. Church bells ring slowly and mournfully in every village and city, setting a deeply reflective tone. Traditionally, all forms of labor are forbidden, and a strict fast is kept, even excluding the use of olive oil.

In Greek Orthodox tradition, the morning begins with the preparation of the Epitaphios — an embroidered cloth icon depicting the body of Christ. It is placed inside a wooden bier, the Kouvouklion, adorned with flowers by members of the congregation. During the morning service, known as the Great Hours, passages from the Psalms and Gospels are chanted, leading into the Vespers of Good Friday. It is during this service that the symbolic Deposition from the Cross takes place, reenacting the moment Christ’s body is removed from the crucifix.

As night falls, the Orthros of Holy Saturday is held, focusing on Christ’s burial and His descent into Hades. According to Orthodox belief, while His body lay in the tomb, His divine soul descended into the underworld, defeated death, and freed the souls imprisoned there — a prelude to His Resurrection. The service includes the haunting Engomia, or Lamentations, chanted in three parts by the faithful. These poetic hymns, such as “Life in the Tomb” and “O My Sweet Spring,” are emotionally charged and deeply beloved across generations.

The most moving part of the evening comes with the procession of the Epitaphios through the streets surrounding the church. Accompanied by hymns, incense, and candlelight, it symbolizes Christ’s journey to the tomb and offers a powerful, public expression of mourning and hope.

Earlier in the day, in some regions, children still sing the Lament of the Virgin Mary door to door — a fading but touching tradition. They carry flower wreaths to lay on the Epitaphios or on the graves of the recently departed.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Φεύγουν και οι τελευταίοι εκδρομείς ενόψει Πάσχα

Φεύγουν και οι τελευταίοι εκδρομείς ενόψει Πάσχα

Μεγάλη Παρασκευή: Τι ώρα η αποκαθήλωση και η περιφορά του επιταφίου

Μεγάλη Παρασκευή: Τι ώρα η αποκαθήλωση και η περιφορά του επιταφίου

Τροχαίο στη Μαγνησία: Σκοτώθηκε ακαριαία η 25χρονη - Σκηνές αρχαίας τραγωδίας στο νοσοκομείο

Τροχαίο στη Μαγνησία: Σκοτώθηκε ακαριαία η 25χρονη - Σκηνές αρχαίας τραγωδίας στο νοσοκομείο

Προς κατάργηση οι γεύσεις στα ηλεκτρονικά τσιγάρα

Προς κατάργηση οι γεύσεις στα ηλεκτρονικά τσιγάρα

Το ωράριο σούπερ μάρκετ σήμερα Μεγάλη Παρασκευή - Τι ώρα ανοίγουν και κλείνουν τα καταστήματα

Το ωράριο σούπερ μάρκετ σήμερα Μεγάλη Παρασκευή - Τι ώρα ανοίγουν και κλείνουν τα καταστήματα

Μεγάλη Παρασκευή: Η Αποκαθήλωση και ο Επιτάφιος θρήνος -«Η ζωή εν τάφω… Ω γλυκύ μου έαρ»

Μεγάλη Παρασκευή: Η Αποκαθήλωση και ο Επιτάφιος θρήνος -«Η ζωή εν τάφω… Ω γλυκύ μου έαρ»

Καιρός: Καλοκαιράκι και σήμερα Μεγάλη Παρασκευή, μέχρι και 26 βαθμούς η θερμοκρασία

Καιρός: Καλοκαιράκι και σήμερα Μεγάλη Παρασκευή, μέχρι και 26 βαθμούς η θερμοκρασία

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Easter: A Journey Through Faith, Fire, and Tradition

Greek Easter: A Journey Through Faith, Fire, and Tradition

News In English
Greece’s Hotel Market Booms as Global Chains Expand Footprint

Greece’s Hotel Market Booms as Global Chains Expand Footprint

News In English
Greece Defines Its Maritime Limits—Now Comes the Test at Sea

Greece Defines Its Maritime Limits—Now Comes the Test at Sea

News In English
After NSO’s Court Bombshell, Will Intellexa Be Next to Name Its Government Clients?

After NSO’s Court Bombshell, Will Intellexa Be Next to Name Its Government Clients?

News In English

NETWORK

Ευρωπαϊκή πρόταση για φθηνότερο ρεύμα: Οι προτάσεις του ACER για τις χρεώσεις δικτύου

Ευρωπαϊκή πρόταση για φθηνότερο ρεύμα: Οι προτάσεις του ACER για τις χρεώσεις δικτύου

ienergeia.gr
Πόσες μέρες διατηρούνται τα βαμμένα αυγά στο ψυγείο;

Πόσες μέρες διατηρούνται τα βαμμένα αυγά στο ψυγείο;

healthstat.gr
Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

theissue.gr
Ενέργεια: Χαμηλότερες οι τιμές τον Μάρτιο με ΑΠΕ στο 60% του μείγματος ηλεκτροπαραγωγής

Ενέργεια: Χαμηλότερες οι τιμές τον Μάρτιο με ΑΠΕ στο 60% του μείγματος ηλεκτροπαραγωγής

ienergeia.gr
Οι 5 καθημερινές δραστηριότητες που μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο άνοιας

Οι 5 καθημερινές δραστηριότητες που μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο άνοιας

healthstat.gr
Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

theissue.gr
Το κόστος της εξισορρόπησης φουσκώνει τους λογαριασμούς – Πάνω από 800 εκατ. ευρώ ο ΛΠ3

Το κόστος της εξισορρόπησης φουσκώνει τους λογαριασμούς – Πάνω από 800 εκατ. ευρώ ο ΛΠ3

ienergeia.gr
Υπό πίεση τα ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά από ρεύμα, θέρμανση και έξοδα στέγασης

Υπό πίεση τα ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά από ρεύμα, θέρμανση και έξοδα στέγασης

ienergeia.gr