Good Friday: A Day of Deep Mourning for All of Christendom

Good Friday stands as one of the most sacred and somber days in the Christian calendar, and in Greece, it is observed with profound reverence.

It marks the culmination of the Passion of Christ — His suffering, crucifixion, and death — and is a day of absolute mourning throughout the country. Church bells ring slowly and mournfully in every village and city, setting a deeply reflective tone. Traditionally, all forms of labor are forbidden, and a strict fast is kept, even excluding the use of olive oil.

In Greek Orthodox tradition, the morning begins with the preparation of the Epitaphios — an embroidered cloth icon depicting the body of Christ. It is placed inside a wooden bier, the Kouvouklion, adorned with flowers by members of the congregation. During the morning service, known as the Great Hours, passages from the Psalms and Gospels are chanted, leading into the Vespers of Good Friday. It is during this service that the symbolic Deposition from the Cross takes place, reenacting the moment Christ’s body is removed from the crucifix.

As night falls, the Orthros of Holy Saturday is held, focusing on Christ’s burial and His descent into Hades. According to Orthodox belief, while His body lay in the tomb, His divine soul descended into the underworld, defeated death, and freed the souls imprisoned there — a prelude to His Resurrection. The service includes the haunting Engomia, or Lamentations, chanted in three parts by the faithful. These poetic hymns, such as “Life in the Tomb” and “O My Sweet Spring,” are emotionally charged and deeply beloved across generations.

The most moving part of the evening comes with the procession of the Epitaphios through the streets surrounding the church. Accompanied by hymns, incense, and candlelight, it symbolizes Christ’s journey to the tomb and offers a powerful, public expression of mourning and hope.

Earlier in the day, in some regions, children still sing the Lament of the Virgin Mary door to door — a fading but touching tradition. They carry flower wreaths to lay on the Epitaphios or on the graves of the recently departed.