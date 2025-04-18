Greece Defines Its Maritime Limits—Now Comes the Test at Sea

Greece has taken a significant step in asserting its maritime claims by officially mapping the potential boundaries of its continental shelf for the first time, in a document to be submitted to the European Commission.

This move is seen as a foundational effort to safeguard the country’s sovereign rights in maritime zones that remain legally undefined. While the mapping itself does not constitute a declaration of an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), it reflects Greece’s positions under international law and sets a formal basis for future negotiations—particularly with Turkey.

The newly approved Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) framework outlines Greece’s vision for maritime development, from tourism and shipping to offshore energy infrastructure, such as wind farms and undersea cables. It is based on the 2011 “Maniatis Law,” which uses the median line principle to determine maritime boundaries until bilateral agreements are reached. For Greece, the MSP is more than a regulatory roadmap—it is a geopolitical message, laying out its claims in areas where maritime borders remain disputed.

Turkey, however, has reacted strongly, rejecting the plan as a unilateral action and accusing Greece of violating its rights. A draft maritime map, recently published by a research center linked to Ankara University, sharply contradicts Greece’s claims by dividing the Aegean in a way that reflects Turkey’s own interpretations. Turkish officials, including the Ministry of Defense, have reiterated that they will not accept any initiatives that they believe ignore their rights or bypass negotiation.

Domestically, the MSP has stirred debate over whether Greece is prepared to enforce the rights it is now publicly claiming. Projects like the Greece–Cyprus undersea electricity cable, long seen as strategic for regional energy security, remain stalled amid fears of Turkish escalation. Critics warn that Greece risks undermining its own position if it continues to avoid practical implementation of its plans. They argue that legal assertions must be followed by tangible action—offshore construction, exploration, infrastructure—otherwise the claims risk remaining symbolic.

The Greek government maintains that timing is critical and insists it is not backing down. Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis has emphasized that strategic projects will proceed “at the appropriate moment.” Meanwhile, the EU-backed map now formally includes areas such as Kastellorizo and the eastern Aegean, reflecting Greece’s full maritime claims based on international law.