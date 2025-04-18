Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Defines Its Maritime Limits—Now Comes the Test at Sea

Greece Defines Its Maritime Limits—Now Comes the Test at Sea
Greece has taken a significant step in asserting its maritime claims by officially mapping the potential boundaries of its continental shelf for the first time, in a document to be submitted to the European Commission.

This move is seen as a foundational effort to safeguard the country’s sovereign rights in maritime zones that remain legally undefined. While the mapping itself does not constitute a declaration of an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), it reflects Greece’s positions under international law and sets a formal basis for future negotiations—particularly with Turkey.

The newly approved Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) framework outlines Greece’s vision for maritime development, from tourism and shipping to offshore energy infrastructure, such as wind farms and undersea cables. It is based on the 2011 “Maniatis Law,” which uses the median line principle to determine maritime boundaries until bilateral agreements are reached. For Greece, the MSP is more than a regulatory roadmap—it is a geopolitical message, laying out its claims in areas where maritime borders remain disputed.

Turkey, however, has reacted strongly, rejecting the plan as a unilateral action and accusing Greece of violating its rights. A draft maritime map, recently published by a research center linked to Ankara University, sharply contradicts Greece’s claims by dividing the Aegean in a way that reflects Turkey’s own interpretations. Turkish officials, including the Ministry of Defense, have reiterated that they will not accept any initiatives that they believe ignore their rights or bypass negotiation.

Domestically, the MSP has stirred debate over whether Greece is prepared to enforce the rights it is now publicly claiming. Projects like the Greece–Cyprus undersea electricity cable, long seen as strategic for regional energy security, remain stalled amid fears of Turkish escalation. Critics warn that Greece risks undermining its own position if it continues to avoid practical implementation of its plans. They argue that legal assertions must be followed by tangible action—offshore construction, exploration, infrastructure—otherwise the claims risk remaining symbolic.

The Greek government maintains that timing is critical and insists it is not backing down. Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis has emphasized that strategic projects will proceed “at the appropriate moment.” Meanwhile, the EU-backed map now formally includes areas such as Kastellorizo and the eastern Aegean, reflecting Greece’s full maritime claims based on international law.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Φεύγουν και οι τελευταίοι εκδρομείς ενόψει Πάσχα

Φεύγουν και οι τελευταίοι εκδρομείς ενόψει Πάσχα

Μεγάλη Παρασκευή: Τι ώρα η αποκαθήλωση και η περιφορά του επιταφίου

Μεγάλη Παρασκευή: Τι ώρα η αποκαθήλωση και η περιφορά του επιταφίου

Τροχαίο στη Μαγνησία: Σκοτώθηκε ακαριαία η 25χρονη - Σκηνές αρχαίας τραγωδίας στο νοσοκομείο

Τροχαίο στη Μαγνησία: Σκοτώθηκε ακαριαία η 25χρονη - Σκηνές αρχαίας τραγωδίας στο νοσοκομείο

Προς κατάργηση οι γεύσεις στα ηλεκτρονικά τσιγάρα

Προς κατάργηση οι γεύσεις στα ηλεκτρονικά τσιγάρα

Το ωράριο σούπερ μάρκετ σήμερα Μεγάλη Παρασκευή - Τι ώρα ανοίγουν και κλείνουν τα καταστήματα

Το ωράριο σούπερ μάρκετ σήμερα Μεγάλη Παρασκευή - Τι ώρα ανοίγουν και κλείνουν τα καταστήματα

Μεγάλη Παρασκευή: Η Αποκαθήλωση και ο Επιτάφιος θρήνος -«Η ζωή εν τάφω… Ω γλυκύ μου έαρ»

Μεγάλη Παρασκευή: Η Αποκαθήλωση και ο Επιτάφιος θρήνος -«Η ζωή εν τάφω… Ω γλυκύ μου έαρ»

Καιρός: Καλοκαιράκι και σήμερα Μεγάλη Παρασκευή, μέχρι και 26 βαθμούς η θερμοκρασία

Καιρός: Καλοκαιράκι και σήμερα Μεγάλη Παρασκευή, μέχρι και 26 βαθμούς η θερμοκρασία

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Πόσες φορές πρέπει να χρησιμοποιείς σαμπουάν όταν λούζεσαι

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Easter: A Journey Through Faith, Fire, and Tradition

Greek Easter: A Journey Through Faith, Fire, and Tradition

News In English
Good Friday: A Day of Deep Mourning for All of Christendom

Good Friday: A Day of Deep Mourning for All of Christendom

News In English
Greece’s Hotel Market Booms as Global Chains Expand Footprint

Greece’s Hotel Market Booms as Global Chains Expand Footprint

News In English
After NSO’s Court Bombshell, Will Intellexa Be Next to Name Its Government Clients?

After NSO’s Court Bombshell, Will Intellexa Be Next to Name Its Government Clients?

News In English

NETWORK

Ευρωπαϊκή πρόταση για φθηνότερο ρεύμα: Οι προτάσεις του ACER για τις χρεώσεις δικτύου

Ευρωπαϊκή πρόταση για φθηνότερο ρεύμα: Οι προτάσεις του ACER για τις χρεώσεις δικτύου

ienergeia.gr
Πόσες μέρες διατηρούνται τα βαμμένα αυγά στο ψυγείο;

Πόσες μέρες διατηρούνται τα βαμμένα αυγά στο ψυγείο;

healthstat.gr
Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

theissue.gr
Ενέργεια: Χαμηλότερες οι τιμές τον Μάρτιο με ΑΠΕ στο 60% του μείγματος ηλεκτροπαραγωγής

Ενέργεια: Χαμηλότερες οι τιμές τον Μάρτιο με ΑΠΕ στο 60% του μείγματος ηλεκτροπαραγωγής

ienergeia.gr
Οι 5 καθημερινές δραστηριότητες που μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο άνοιας

Οι 5 καθημερινές δραστηριότητες που μειώνουν τον κίνδυνο άνοιας

healthstat.gr
Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

Τι σημαίνει αν φοράς συχνά μαύρα ρούχα

theissue.gr
Το κόστος της εξισορρόπησης φουσκώνει τους λογαριασμούς – Πάνω από 800 εκατ. ευρώ ο ΛΠ3

Το κόστος της εξισορρόπησης φουσκώνει τους λογαριασμούς – Πάνω από 800 εκατ. ευρώ ο ΛΠ3

ienergeia.gr
Υπό πίεση τα ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά από ρεύμα, θέρμανση και έξοδα στέγασης

Υπό πίεση τα ευάλωτα νοικοκυριά από ρεύμα, θέρμανση και έξοδα στέγασης

ienergeia.gr