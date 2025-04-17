Games
Greece’s Finance Minister to Share Reform Lessons at IMF Spring Seminar

Greece’s Finance Minister to Share Reform Lessons at IMF Spring Seminar Φωτογραφία: ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI
The seminar forms part of the IMF’s Spring Meetings and aims to spotlight effective policies and partnerships that drive economic resilience, sustainable growth, and social cohesion.

Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis is set to participate as a speaker at a high-level seminar organized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) titled “Pathways to Prosperity: Policies and Partnerships for Success”. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The seminar forms part of the IMF’s Spring Meetings and aims to spotlight effective policies and partnerships that drive economic resilience, sustainable growth, and social cohesion. Drawing from the experiences of countries that have turned crises into opportunities, the discussion will explore what triggered meaningful reforms, which strategies proved successful, and how international partners like the IMF have supported progress.

Minister Pierrakakis will present Greece’s recent experience in its pursuit of sustainable development and fiscal stability, offering insights into the country’s reform journey.

Other panelists include Nadia Fettah, Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance; Romuald Wadagni, Benin’s Minister of Finance; and Masood Ahmed, President Emeritus of the Center for Global Development. The session will be moderated by Nigel Clarke, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF.

Greece's Green Energy Boom Faces a Harsh Reality Check

Greece’s Green Energy Boom Faces a Harsh Reality Check

News In English
Greek Exports at Risk as U.S. Tariff Plans Take Shape

Greek Exports at Risk as U.S. Tariff Plans Take Shape

News In English
Banking Risks in Albania Carry Greek Relevance

Banking Risks in Albania Carry Greek Relevance

News In English
Greece's Tax Revenues Grows - So Does Inequality

Greece’s Tax Revenues Grows - So Does Inequality

News In English

