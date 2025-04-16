Turkey Launches Major Restoration of Hagia Sophia’s Dome

Engineers and preservation specialists will focus on reinforcing structurally vulnerable areas that were identified through advanced seismic simulations.

Turkey has announced the start of restoration work on the dome of Hagia Sophia, one of the world’s most iconic monuments, as part of a broader effort to preserve the structural integrity and historical features of the site.

Hagia Sophia, originally built as a Byzantine cathedral in 537 AD, served as the seat of the Eastern Orthodox Church for nearly a thousand years before being converted into an Ottoman mosque following the conquest of Constantinople in 1453. In 1935, it was turned into a museum under the secular reforms of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey. In 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a decree restoring its status as a mosque, a decision that drew global attention and stirred debate over the site’s cultural and religious identity.

The restoration announcement was made by Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who described the upcoming phase as “the most extensive and comprehensive restoration of the main dome in the building’s history.” He emphasized that the project aims to make the dome more resistant to earthquakes while meticulously preserving its original architectural features.

The restoration, which complements a larger preservation initiative that has been ongoing for the past decade, will be carried out from the exterior of the dome to avoid any damage to the intricate mosaics that adorn the interior. Crews will remove and either repair or replace the lead coverings currently protecting the dome. To safeguard the structure during the works, the dome will be temporarily covered with a steel framework and special protective sheeting designed to withstand the elements and shield the mosaics inside.

In order to allow both restoration and religious services to continue simultaneously, a steel platform will be erected on four main columns inside the structure, rising to a height of 43.5 meters. “Prayers will continue, and history will be preserved,” Ersoy said, reaffirming the Turkish government’s commitment to maintaining Hagia Sophia as both a place of worship and a cultural treasure.

Engineers and preservation specialists will focus on reinforcing structurally vulnerable areas that were identified through advanced seismic simulations. The project also includes scientific analysis of historic damage caused by earthquakes and fires over the centuries.

Despite the scale and complexity of the restoration, Hagia Sophia is expected to remain open to both visitors and worshippers throughout the process. Experts involved in the project acknowledge that this dual access presents logistical challenges, but they are determined to proceed without closing the monument to the public.

No exact completion date has been given for the restoration of the dome, as authorities caution that unforeseen technical challenges and natural events could affect the timeline.