Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Turkey Launches Major Restoration of Hagia Sophia’s Dome

Turkey Launches Major Restoration of Hagia Sophia’s Dome Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI
Engineers and preservation specialists will focus on reinforcing structurally vulnerable areas that were identified through advanced seismic simulations.

Turkey has announced the start of restoration work on the dome of Hagia Sophia, one of the world’s most iconic monuments, as part of a broader effort to preserve the structural integrity and historical features of the site.

Hagia Sophia, originally built as a Byzantine cathedral in 537 AD, served as the seat of the Eastern Orthodox Church for nearly a thousand years before being converted into an Ottoman mosque following the conquest of Constantinople in 1453. In 1935, it was turned into a museum under the secular reforms of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey. In 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a decree restoring its status as a mosque, a decision that drew global attention and stirred debate over the site’s cultural and religious identity.

The restoration announcement was made by Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who described the upcoming phase as “the most extensive and comprehensive restoration of the main dome in the building’s history.” He emphasized that the project aims to make the dome more resistant to earthquakes while meticulously preserving its original architectural features.

The restoration, which complements a larger preservation initiative that has been ongoing for the past decade, will be carried out from the exterior of the dome to avoid any damage to the intricate mosaics that adorn the interior. Crews will remove and either repair or replace the lead coverings currently protecting the dome. To safeguard the structure during the works, the dome will be temporarily covered with a steel framework and special protective sheeting designed to withstand the elements and shield the mosaics inside.

In order to allow both restoration and religious services to continue simultaneously, a steel platform will be erected on four main columns inside the structure, rising to a height of 43.5 meters. “Prayers will continue, and history will be preserved,” Ersoy said, reaffirming the Turkish government’s commitment to maintaining Hagia Sophia as both a place of worship and a cultural treasure.

Engineers and preservation specialists will focus on reinforcing structurally vulnerable areas that were identified through advanced seismic simulations. The project also includes scientific analysis of historic damage caused by earthquakes and fires over the centuries.

Despite the scale and complexity of the restoration, Hagia Sophia is expected to remain open to both visitors and worshippers throughout the process. Experts involved in the project acknowledge that this dual access presents logistical challenges, but they are determined to proceed without closing the monument to the public.

No exact completion date has been given for the restoration of the dome, as authorities caution that unforeseen technical challenges and natural events could affect the timeline.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Συντάξεις Μαΐου 2025: Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για ΟΑΕΕ, ΙΚΑ, ΝΑΤ, Δημόσιο

Συντάξεις Μαΐου 2025: Οι ημερομηνίες πληρωμής για ΟΑΕΕ, ΙΚΑ, ΝΑΤ, Δημόσιο

Διευρυμένες φοροαπαλλαγές για εισφορές, παροχές και οικογενειακά επιδόματα – Παραδείγματα

Διευρυμένες φοροαπαλλαγές για εισφορές, παροχές και οικογενειακά επιδόματα – Παραδείγματα

«Μαύρο ρεκόρ» εργατικών δυστυχημάτων – 55 νεκροί από την αρχή του έτους

«Μαύρο ρεκόρ» εργατικών δυστυχημάτων – 55 νεκροί από την αρχή του έτους

Πού θα βρέξει την Κυριακή του Πάσχα

Πού θα βρέξει την Κυριακή του Πάσχα

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Πού θα δείξει 30αρια τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη - Ο καιρός την Ανάσταση

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Πού θα δείξει 30αρια τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη - Ο καιρός την Ανάσταση

Κικίλιας: Δεν αναμένονται αυξήσεις στα εισιτήρια από 1η Μαΐου - Kαλύτερες τιμές στα ταχύπλοα

Κικίλιας: Δεν αναμένονται αυξήσεις στα εισιτήρια από 1η Μαΐου - Kαλύτερες τιμές στα ταχύπλοα

Διαγραφή Μπατζελή για ένα χρόνο: Από λάθος σε λάθος το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Διαγραφή Μπατζελή για ένα χρόνο: Από λάθος σε λάθος το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Τα 5 χρώματα μαλλιών που σε κάνουν να φαίνεσαι πιο νέα, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Τα 5 χρώματα μαλλιών που σε κάνουν να φαίνεσαι πιο νέα, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Η επιστήμη μίλησε: Αυτή είναι η ιδανική διαφορά ηλικίας για ένα ζευγάρι

Η επιστήμη μίλησε: Αυτή είναι η ιδανική διαφορά ηλικίας για ένα ζευγάρι

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Alexis Tsipras Concludes Harvard Fellowship with Reflections on Global Challenges

Alexis Tsipras Concludes Harvard Fellowship with Reflections on Global Challenges

News In English
Half of Greeks Say Buying a Home Is Now Impossible, Survey Finds

Half of Greeks Say Buying a Home Is Now Impossible, Survey Finds

News In English
Greece Tops EU in Overqualified Workforce

Greece Tops EU in Overqualified Workforce

News In English
Donohoe Visits Greece to Reinforce Eurozone Policy Coordination

Donohoe Visits Greece to Reinforce Eurozone Policy Coordination

News In English

NETWORK

Χολέρα: Φόβοι για έξαρση κρουσμάτων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο από μολυσμένο αγιασμό

Χολέρα: Φόβοι για έξαρση κρουσμάτων στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο από μολυσμένο αγιασμό

healthstat.gr
Καύσιμα: Πόσα χάνουμε από τις πειραγμένες αντλίες

Καύσιμα: Πόσα χάνουμε από τις πειραγμένες αντλίες

ienergeia.gr
Βροχή οι αιτήσεις στο «Αλλάζω Θέρμανση και Θερμοσίφωνα»: Τέσσερις στις δέκα αφορούν αντλίες θερμότητες

Βροχή οι αιτήσεις στο «Αλλάζω Θέρμανση και Θερμοσίφωνα»: Τέσσερις στις δέκα αφορούν αντλίες θερμότητες

ienergeia.gr
Αλτσχάιμερ: Η ΕΕ ενέκρινε τη χρήση του φαρμάκου των Eisai-Biogen σε πρώιμο στάδιο

Αλτσχάιμερ: Η ΕΕ ενέκρινε τη χρήση του φαρμάκου των Eisai-Biogen σε πρώιμο στάδιο

healthstat.gr
Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

theissue.gr
Η ΔΕΗ ενισχύει θεσμικά τη στρατηγική της διεύρυνση – Νέες αγορές στο καταστατικό, νέα θητεία για Γ. Στάσση

Η ΔΕΗ ενισχύει θεσμικά τη στρατηγική της διεύρυνση – Νέες αγορές στο καταστατικό, νέα θητεία για Γ. Στάσση

ienergeia.gr
ΕΟΦ: Εφιστά την προσοχή σε μη εγκεκριμένο φάρμακο για την αρτηριακή πίεση

ΕΟΦ: Εφιστά την προσοχή σε μη εγκεκριμένο φάρμακο για την αρτηριακή πίεση

healthstat.gr
Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

Ποια είναι η απόλυτη ελληνική υπερτροφή που νοστιμίζει τη Σαρακοστή (και όχι μόνο);

theissue.gr