A major political controversy erupted in Greece on Thursday after sweeping new disclosures shed light on the operations of Intellexa, the consortium behind the Predator spyware system.

The uproar followed the release of three separate investigative reports—by Google Threat Intelligence, Amnesty International’s Security Lab, and Recorded Future—together with a large-scale journalistic investigation known as the Intellexa Leaks, conducted jointly by Greece’s Inside Story, Israel’s Haaretz, and the Swiss research collective WAV.

The Intellexa Leaks consist of thousands of internal company files spanning 2018 to 2025. Combined with forensic analysis by Amnesty International, the documents reveal previously unidentified government clients and confirm the continued activity of established ones. They also provide unusual insight into the internal workings of the spyware marketplace, enabling researchers to attribute past cyberattacks directly to Intellexa’s customers, including an operation that targeted Greek investigative journalist Thanasis Koukakis.

One of the most consequential findings is evidence suggesting that Intellexa may have retained technical access to surveillance systems operated by some of its government clients. In several instances, the company could reportedly connect remotely to systems while they were in use. Even if framed as technical support, such visibility into live state surveillance raises serious legal and ethical questions, potentially implicating the vendor in abusive or illegal monitoring practices.

The timing of these revelations is particularly sensitive in Greece, where a criminal trial concerning unlawful communications interception is currently underway. Four individuals—three with ties to Intellexa—are facing charges related to the scandal.

PASOK, one of Greece’s main opposition parties, called on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to publicly address the new disclosures. The party argued that the leaked material contradicts long-standing claims that spyware vendors lack insight into their clients’ surveillance targets and therefore cannot be held responsible for misuse. PASOK also questioned the Greek government’s approval of export licenses for Predator-related technology to third countries, suggesting that these authorizations may have facilitated unlawful surveillance abroad.

The New Left delivered an even sharper response, arguing that the Intellexa Leaks “definitively dismantle” the government’s narrative that Predator was merely a privately operated commercial tool. According to the party, the documents show that Predator was systematically used by state actors worldwide and that Greece served as one of its operational hubs. The New Left contends that the revelations undermine repeated government denials about its involvement and cast new light on politically charged moments in the scandal, including the sudden resignations of the former head of Greece’s intelligence service and a senior aide to the prime minister.

The main opposition parties—PASOK, SYRIZA, and the New Left—subsequently moved in unison, demanding an emergency session of Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency. Their request followed explosive courtroom testimony delivered on November 21, 2025, by Stamatis Trimpalis, a former representative of Krikel, a company linked to key defendant Yiannis Lavranos. Under oath, Trimpalis alleged that before his 2022 appearance before Parliament’s Inquiry Committee, members of the ruling New

Democracy party provided him in advance with the questions he would face, along with instructions on how to answer them. For the opposition, this allegation strikes at the core of parliamentary integrity, further eroding trust in the government’s handling of the wiretapping affair and in Greece’s democratic institutions more broadly.

During the government’s regular press briefing on Thursday, spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis was asked to comment on a statement issued by Intellexa founder Tal Dilian, a central figure in the scandal and a defendant in the ongoing trial. In his remarks to Inside Story, Dilian denied any wrongdoing and insisted he had never operated spyware systems in Greece. He argued that governments—not private companies—bear sole responsibility for how surveillance tools are used once acquired. Although he maintained that companies play no role in how “legitimate governments” deploy such systems, he said vendors are nevertheless frequently accused of aiding in abuses. His comments appeared to imply that the Greek state had purchased Predator and that he should not be blamed for how it was used.

Marinakis rejected that reading of Dilian’s statement. He said he viewed the remarks as a general commentary rather than a direct accusation against the Greek government and declined to offer further interpretation. He emphasized that the part of the case involving private individuals remains in the main phase of judicial investigation, while other aspects have already been adjudicated. Since the judiciary is either actively probing the matter or has already issued rulings, he said, the government has nothing more to add.