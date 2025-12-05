Greece’s Hellenic Gaming Commission has approved the transfer of Exoplay Limited’s Type 2 online gaming license to Romania’s Superbet, clearing the way for the international betting group to enter the Greek online gambling sector.

Exoplay, owned by Greek businessmen Panagiotis Nikas and Kostas Sakkaris — the father of professional tennis star Maria Sakkari — purchased the license two years ago for €2 million with plans to build an independent online casino operation. The initiative was driven in large part by Giannis Sakkaris, an IT specialist and son of Kostas Sakkaris, who helped establish the dedicated operating company Casino Project SA.

The venture’s shareholder structure included two companies controlled by Sakkaris and Nikas, each holding 37.5%, while former OPAP executive Alexandros Strongylos and former Novibet advisor Thanasis Priovolos each held 12.5%. The direction of the project changed significantly in mid-2025 when Superbet, controlled by Romanian businessman Sacha Dragic, made an offer to acquire Exoplay’s license. The acquisition represents the first step in Superbet’s broader plan to enter the Greek market, with the company expected to seek a Type 1 license for online sports betting in the near future.

Superbet is now intensifying its preparations on the ground in Greece, making key hires as it positions itself to become a major player in the rapidly growing online gaming industry. Despite accelerating its efforts, it remains unclear whether the company will be fully operational by June 2026. That date holds particular importance, as it coincides with the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup — a tournament with enormous commercial and betting potential. The event, which will take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature 80 matches in 16 host cities, making it one of the largest sporting spectacles of the decade. Superbet is eager to have a foothold in Greece before the tournament, while its competitors would clearly prefer a slower rollout.

Behind Superbet stand two figures with long-standing ties to Greece. Hans-Holger Albrecht, chairman of Superbet’s board and brother of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has served since 2024 as deputy chairman of the Advisory Board of Greece’s Antenna Group, giving him significant local connections. Also influential is Jimmy Maymann, vice chairman of Superbet’s board and former CEO of the Huffington Post, who has been involved in the Greek media landscape since bringing the Huffington Post to Greece in 2014.