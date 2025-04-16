Games
Donohoe Visits Greece to Reinforce Eurozone Policy Coordination

Donohoe is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the country’s Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

Ireland’s Finance Minister and President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, will visit Athens on Wednesday as part of a broader diplomatic effort to engage with key eurozone partners. The trip follows his stop in Nicosia on Tuesday, where he held talks with Cypriot Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on regional economic developments and eurozone fiscal policy.

In Greece, Donohoe is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the country’s Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis. His meeting with the prime minister is set to take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Maximos Mansion, the official seat of the Greek government. A second meeting is planned for midday at the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, where discussions are expected to focus on Greece’s economic outlook and its role in broader eurozone initiatives.

Donohoe’s visit comes at a time of heightened economic coordination within the euro area, as member states navigate a complex global environment shaped by shifting trade dynamics, inflation pressures, and evolving fiscal priorities. The meetings in Athens are likely to build on themes discussed during last week’s Eurogroup gathering in Warsaw.

Speaking to reporters in the Polish capital following the April 11 meeting, Donohoe outlined the Eurogroup’s unified stance on key economic issues ahead of the upcoming IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington. He emphasized the eurozone’s commitment to policy stability, fiscal responsibility, and long-term resilience. He noted broad agreement among eurozone finance ministers on the importance of a coordinated response to global economic shifts, the need to maintain a balanced policy mix that protects the strength of the euro, and the urgency of accelerating reforms that have been in motion for years.

Donohoe also underlined the significance of anchoring fiscal strategies within the European Union’s updated budgetary frameworks, as well as pushing forward with major initiatives such as the digital euro, the Savings and Investment Union, and efforts to diversify the EU’s trade portfolio. These, he said, are essential not only for the eurozone’s internal cohesion but also for its external competitiveness.

His remarks reflected a clear message: the euro area remains committed to a rules-based economic order and is determined to enhance its greatest strategic asset — the European Single Market.

