Militant Group Claims Responsibility for Athens Rail Company Bombing

A little-known militant group calling itself Revolutionary Class Self-Defense has claimed responsibility through a detailed, multi-page manifesto.

Greek counterterrorism authorities are intensifying investigations following a bombing outside the Athens headquarters of Hellenic Train, the country’s primary railway operator.

The attack, which took place on Syngrou Avenue, has been described as a meticulously executed operation, though investigators believe the perpetrators may have made crucial missteps that could aid the investigation.

A little-known militant group calling itself Revolutionary Class Self-Defense has claimed responsibility through a detailed, multi-page manifesto. In their statement, the group directly links the attack to last year’s Tempi train disaster, which killed 57 people and sparked mass protests across Greece. The manifesto accuses the government of a deliberate cover-up and assumes what the group describes as the “political responsibility” for the tragedy. The bombing, they say, was not aimed at causing casualties, but at delivering a symbolic blow.

Greek authorities are now poring over surveillance footage from the surrounding area. They have narrowed their investigation to two individuals seen near the scene. One suspect, whose face was concealed by a hood, is believed to have planted the bomb inside a backpack near the company’s offices. A second man, caught on camera speaking on a mobile phone, joined him shortly afterward. Importantly, the second suspect made no attempt to cover his face, offering investigators a clearer image to work from.

Authorities believe they are close to identifying at least one of the suspects. Footage shows the man with the backpack walking along Syngrou Avenue shortly before the explosion. Investigators have noted his distinctive gait and estimate that he is around 30 years old with possible links to anarchist networks.

Police believe the suspects may have operated out of a temporary base nearby—possibly an apartment rented through a short-term leasing platform. They are also analyzing phone data in the hope of identifying calls made shortly before and after the bombing. One of the suspects appears to have made a phone call approximately 40 minutes before the group contacted media outlets to issue a warning about the device, allowing time for the area to be evacuated. No injuries were reported, though the blast caused significant damage to the building.

This bombing closely resembles a previous attack that took place in February 2024 outside the Greek Ministry of Labor. In both incidents, advance warnings were issued, and the explosive devices were powerful but designed not to cause fatalities. Authorities believe that the bomb used in the Hellenic Train attack was about a third as strong as the one deployed outside the ministry.

In its manifesto, Revolutionary Class Self-Defense contextualized its actions within a broader campaign against state authority and economic injustice. Beyond the Tempi disaster, the group cited concerns about labor rights, workplace fatalities, and what it described as the ongoing failures of Greece’s railway infrastructure. The document ends with a reference to a previous explosion in the Athens neighborhood of Ampelokipoi in October 2024, suggesting a pattern of coordinated actions.

The emergence of this group is being taken seriously by Greek authorities, who are treating it as a potential sign of renewed domestic terrorism. While Revolutionary Class Self-Defense shares ideological roots with older organizations—such as the Revolutionary Self-Defense group dismantled by police in 2019—it appears to represent a new generation of militants. The group's rhetoric has shifted to emphasize modern issues such as economic inequality, high living costs, and disillusionment with institutional politics. It explicitly rejects traditional left-wing parties and electoral politics, positioning itself as a revolutionary force outside the bounds of democratic systems.

For years, domestic terrorism in Greece had largely subsided, due in part to successful police operations and the fragmentation of militant groups. However, authorities believe the events of 2023 and 2024—including failed parcel bomb attempts and now two high-profile bombings—could signal the beginning of a new cycle of violence. They are investigating whether experienced figures from older groups may be mentoring newer recruits, sharing expertise in bomb-making and operational tactics.