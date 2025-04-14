Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Easter Feast: Pricier and Leaner for Greek Households

Easter Feast: Pricier and Leaner for Greek Households Φωτογραφία: ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI
For a family of four, the total Easter meal cost is estimated at €110 to €145 - about €12 more than last year.

This year’s Easter table in Greece is set to cost nearly 9% more than in 2024, as consumers face rising prices on key food items just days before the holiday.

The traditional lamb or goat, central to Easter meals, is selling for between €13.50 and €15.80 per kilo, while eggs have jumped to €0.50 each - a 12% increase from last year.

Tsoureki, the sweet Easter bread, is priced from €5 to €6.80 per kilo depending on the bakery and location. Vegetables like potatoes, lettuce, and tomatoes are also seeing an average price hike of around 8%.

For a family of four, the total Easter meal cost is estimated at €110 to €145 — about €12 more than last year. Street markets remain a more affordable option compared to supermarkets, offering savings of 10% to 15% on essential products.

These increases are confirmed by official data from ELSTAT, Greece’s statistics authority, which shows food inflation accelerating: the consumer price index for food rose by 2.2% in March, up from 0.2% in February. Monthly food prices climbed 0.9%, with fruit alone spiking nearly 10%. Fresh meat prices continue to rise steadily.

One of the steepest increases has been seen in chocolate products, which have surged up to 40%, driven by a global cocoa price spike of over 100%.

Other produce also saw notable hikes: cabbage now sells for €0.45 per kilo (up 28% from €0.35), and zucchini reached €1 per kilo, compared to €0.60 last year (a 66% rise). In contrast, potatoes and onions have become cheaper, dropping by 20% and 28% respectively, though final retail prices remain high due to rising storage and distribution costs.

The biggest driver of this year’s price surge is lamb and goat meat. Domestic supply shortages — coupled with heightened international demand — have pushed prices even higher. As a result, a full Easter meal for six to eight people could start at €190 and surpass €220.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Αναδρομικά σε 85.000 συντάξεις - Για ποιους έρχονται πληρωμές τους επόμενους μήνες

Αναδρομικά σε 85.000 συντάξεις - Για ποιους έρχονται πληρωμές τους επόμενους μήνες

Έκπτωση φόρου έως 4% για όσους υποβάλουν δήλωση έως τις 30 Απριλίου

Έκπτωση φόρου έως 4% για όσους υποβάλουν δήλωση έως τις 30 Απριλίου

Ακριβότερο και φτωχότερο το πασχαλινό τραπέζι

Ακριβότερο και φτωχότερο το πασχαλινό τραπέζι

Γ. Μαργώνης στο Φόρουμ Δελφών: «Το εργοστάσιο του μέλλοντος θα αναβαθμίζει τους ανθρώπους»

Γ. Μαργώνης στο Φόρουμ Δελφών: «Το εργοστάσιο του μέλλοντος θα αναβαθμίζει τους ανθρώπους»

Κ. Σαλβαράς (PMI) στο Φόρουμ Δελφών: «Αν υπάρξουν οι σωστές συνθήκες, θα συνεχίσουμε να επενδύουμε και να στηρίζουμε ουσιαστικά την ευρωπαϊκή ανταγωνιστικότητα»

Κ. Σαλβαράς (PMI) στο Φόρουμ Δελφών: «Αν υπάρξουν οι σωστές συνθήκες, θα συνεχίσουμε να επενδύουμε και να στηρίζουμε ουσιαστικά την ευρωπαϊκή ανταγωνιστικότητα»

J. Motles (PMI) στο Φόρουμ Δελφών: Η βιωσιμότητα δεν είναι απλώς «κάτι ωραίο να το έχεις»

J. Motles (PMI) στο Φόρουμ Δελφών: Η βιωσιμότητα δεν είναι απλώς «κάτι ωραίο να το έχεις»

Αυτό είναι το νέο «Κουφονήσι» της Ελλάδας που όλοι θέλουν να πάνε το 2025

Αυτό είναι το νέο «Κουφονήσι» της Ελλάδας που όλοι θέλουν να πάνε το 2025

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Αυτή η σκόνη λευκαίνει τη λεκάνη της τουαλέτας σε χρόνο ρεκόρ

Η «Μικρή Βενετία» της Ελλάδας με κανάλια και βίλες – Μόλις 2,5 ώρες από την Αθήνα

Η «Μικρή Βενετία» της Ελλάδας με κανάλια και βίλες – Μόλις 2,5 ώρες από την Αθήνα

Τα 4 λάθη που κάνεις όταν βάφεις τα μαλλιά σου στο σπίτι

Τα 4 λάθη που κάνεις όταν βάφεις τα μαλλιά σου στο σπίτι

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Τι πρέπει να φας το βράδυ αν κάνεις δίαιτα για να μείνεις χορτάτη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Geopolitics, Globalization, and the Ghost of Trump Dominated Delphi Forum

Geopolitics, Globalization, and the Ghost of Trump Dominated Delphi Forum

News In English
Mitsotakis-Lecornu Meeting Highlights Rising Military Cooperation in Europe

Mitsotakis-Lecornu Meeting Highlights Rising Military Cooperation in Europe

News In English
Militant Group Claims Responsibility for Athens Rail Company Bombing

Militant Group Claims Responsibility for Athens Rail Company Bombing

News In English
Greece’s Gambling Market Sees Strong Growth Amid Shifts in Player Behavior

Greece’s Gambling Market Sees Strong Growth Amid Shifts in Player Behavior

News In English

NETWORK

Επαναστατικό εμβόλιο για τον καρκίνο του δέρματος – Στην Αγγλία οι πρώτες δοκιμές σε ασθενείς

Επαναστατικό εμβόλιο για τον καρκίνο του δέρματος – Στην Αγγλία οι πρώτες δοκιμές σε ασθενείς

healthstat.gr
Πώς οι γεμάτες αποθήκες της ΕΕ βοηθούν στην εξισορρόπηση των τιμών του φυσικού αερίου

Πώς οι γεμάτες αποθήκες της ΕΕ βοηθούν στην εξισορρόπηση των τιμών του φυσικού αερίου

ienergeia.gr
Συνταγή για τσουρέκια γεμιστά με πραλίνα φουντουκιού και επικάλυψη σοκολάτας

Συνταγή για τσουρέκια γεμιστά με πραλίνα φουντουκιού και επικάλυψη σοκολάτας

healthstat.gr
Νέο πλαίσιο από τη ΡΑΑΕΥ για τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος – Τέλος στη σύγχυση με ξεκάθαρους κανόνες

Νέο πλαίσιο από τη ΡΑΑΕΥ για τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος – Τέλος στη σύγχυση με ξεκάθαρους κανόνες

ienergeia.gr
Αυτό είναι το νέο «Κουφονήσι» της Ελλάδας που όλοι θέλουν να πάνε το 2025

Αυτό είναι το νέο «Κουφονήσι» της Ελλάδας που όλοι θέλουν να πάνε το 2025

theissue.gr
Τα 4 λάθη που κάνεις όταν βάφεις τα μαλλιά σου στο σπίτι

Τα 4 λάθη που κάνεις όταν βάφεις τα μαλλιά σου στο σπίτι

theissue.gr
Η «Μικρή Βενετία» της Ελλάδας με κανάλια και βίλες – Μόλις 2,5 ώρες από την Αθήνα

Η «Μικρή Βενετία» της Ελλάδας με κανάλια και βίλες – Μόλις 2,5 ώρες από την Αθήνα

theissue.gr
Το «θαυματουργό» τσάι - Είναι αντιοξειδωτικό και προστατεύει την καρδιά

Το «θαυματουργό» τσάι - Είναι αντιοξειδωτικό και προστατεύει την καρδιά

healthstat.gr