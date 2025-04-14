Easter Feast: Pricier and Leaner for Greek Households

For a family of four, the total Easter meal cost is estimated at €110 to €145 - about €12 more than last year.

This year’s Easter table in Greece is set to cost nearly 9% more than in 2024, as consumers face rising prices on key food items just days before the holiday.

The traditional lamb or goat, central to Easter meals, is selling for between €13.50 and €15.80 per kilo, while eggs have jumped to €0.50 each - a 12% increase from last year.

Tsoureki, the sweet Easter bread, is priced from €5 to €6.80 per kilo depending on the bakery and location. Vegetables like potatoes, lettuce, and tomatoes are also seeing an average price hike of around 8%.

For a family of four, the total Easter meal cost is estimated at €110 to €145 — about €12 more than last year. Street markets remain a more affordable option compared to supermarkets, offering savings of 10% to 15% on essential products.

These increases are confirmed by official data from ELSTAT, Greece’s statistics authority, which shows food inflation accelerating: the consumer price index for food rose by 2.2% in March, up from 0.2% in February. Monthly food prices climbed 0.9%, with fruit alone spiking nearly 10%. Fresh meat prices continue to rise steadily.

One of the steepest increases has been seen in chocolate products, which have surged up to 40%, driven by a global cocoa price spike of over 100%.

Other produce also saw notable hikes: cabbage now sells for €0.45 per kilo (up 28% from €0.35), and zucchini reached €1 per kilo, compared to €0.60 last year (a 66% rise). In contrast, potatoes and onions have become cheaper, dropping by 20% and 28% respectively, though final retail prices remain high due to rising storage and distribution costs.

The biggest driver of this year’s price surge is lamb and goat meat. Domestic supply shortages — coupled with heightened international demand — have pushed prices even higher. As a result, a full Easter meal for six to eight people could start at €190 and surpass €220.