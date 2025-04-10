Games
Fuel prices in Greece drop significantly ahead of Easter travel

Fuel prices in Greece drop significantly ahead of Easter travel
The average retail price for 95-octane unleaded petrol has dropped to €1.785 per liter, from €1.976 last Easter in Greece.

Travelers heading to or within Greece for the Easter holiday can expect a welcome break at the pump this year, as fuel prices across the country have fallen sharply compared to the same period in 2024. The drop in prices is largely driven by global economic pressures, particularly the ongoing trade disputes that have pushed crude oil prices below $60 per barrel, easing the cost of refined fuels.

This year’s Easter road trips will be noticeably cheaper for Greek residents and visitors alike. The average retail price for 95-octane unleaded petrol has dropped to €1.785 per liter, from €1.976 last Easter. That represents a 9.66% decrease, or €0.191 per liter. In practical terms, a 50-liter tank now costs around €89.25, compared to €98.80 last year - a saving of €9.55.

A similar trend is observed in premium fuel. The price of 100-octane unleaded petrol has fallen from €2.160 per liter in 2024 to €1.992 this year, a reduction of 7.78%. This means a full tank now costs €99.60, nearly €8.40 less than it did a year ago.

Diesel users are also seeing relief. The average price of diesel has declined from €1.682 to €1.551 per liter, marking a 7.79% decrease. A full 50-liter refill now costs €77.55, saving diesel drivers about €6.55 compared to last Easter.

The only exception to the downward trend is autogas (LPG), which has actually become more expensive. Prices have risen from €0.877 to €0.972 per liter, an increase of nearly 11%.

