Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Predator Spyware Trial Opens, Leaving Key Players and Evidence in the Shadows

eurokinissi eurokinissi
A trial tied to Greece’s sprawling wiretapping scandal opens Thursday, April 10, in an Athens misdemeanor court—but many see it as little more than political theater.

At the center of the proceedings are four individuals, including the founder of the company behind the Predator spyware. They face only minor charges, despite the scandal's explosive implications for Greek democracy, national security, and press freedom.

Among the defendants is Tal Dilian, a former Israeli intelligence officer and head of Intellexa, the company that marketed Predator spyware.

Also on trial are his wife and business associate Sara Hamou, Greek businessman Felix Bitzios, and Giannis Lavranos, owner of a company with links to both Greek intelligence and law enforcement. They are accused of illegally surveilling journalist Thanasis Koukakis and former Meta cybersecurity policy manager Artemis Seaford.

But the courtroom will not be hearing about the other 85 or so individuals reportedly targeted by Predator, including cabinet ministers, high-ranking military officers, prosecutors, and journalists. Nor will it scrutinize the alleged role of Greece’s own intelligence agency, the EYP. That absence, critics say, is no accident.

The scandal broke wide open in 2022 after revelations that spyware was used alongside traditional wiretaps. It prompted the resignation of the EYP’s director and the prime minister’s closest aide.

Yet rather than confront the possibility of state-sponsored surveillance, prosecutors chose to pursue a limited case focused solely on the private sector.

No victims have been called to testify. No forensic analysis of infected devices was ordered. Key figures—such as employees of Intellexa or members of Greece’s Data Protection Authority—are not on the witness list. Some worry the case could be quietly dismissed due to the statute of limitations, since the 2019 Penal Code downgraded illegal surveillance from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Though the law was later changed, it doesn’t apply retroactively to the years when the alleged abuses occurred.

For many observers, the trial represents not justice, but its avoidance.

With crucial evidence excluded and state involvement untouched, the proceedings risk becoming a legal sideshow—one that offers the appearance of accountability without addressing the heart of one of Greece’s most serious democratic crises in recent memory.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Χωρίς συντάξεις το Πάσχα - Τι ισχύει για την έκτακτη οικονομική ενίσχυση και την 13η και 14η σύνταξη

Χωρίς συντάξεις το Πάσχα - Τι ισχύει για την έκτακτη οικονομική ενίσχυση και την 13η και 14η σύνταξη

Έρχεται μείωση της τιμής βενζίνης και πετρελαίου κίνησης πριν το Πάσχα

Έρχεται μείωση της τιμής βενζίνης και πετρελαίου κίνησης πριν το Πάσχα

Πώς Ολυμπιακός «ακυρώνει» το δώρο της Άρσεναλ αν πάρει το Champions League

Πώς Ολυμπιακός «ακυρώνει» το δώρο της Άρσεναλ αν πάρει το Champions League

Ενοικίαση αυτοκινήτου για διακοπές; Μάθε γιατί η Abbycar είναι η μοναδική επιλογή!

Ενοικίαση αυτοκινήτου για διακοπές; Μάθε γιατί η Abbycar είναι η μοναδική επιλογή!

Τι θέλουν πραγματικά οι εργαζόμενοι σήμερα;

Τι θέλουν πραγματικά οι εργαζόμενοι σήμερα;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Πανσέληνος Απριλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Πανσέληνος Απριλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γάλλος κομμωτής: Αυτό το κούρεμα κάνει τις γυναίκες να φαίνονται τουλάχιστον 10 χρόνια νεότερες

Γάλλος κομμωτής: Αυτό το κούρεμα κάνει τις γυναίκες να φαίνονται τουλάχιστον 10 χρόνια νεότερες

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Nationwide Strike in Greece on April 9: Major Disruptions in Transport, Aviation, and Public Services

Nationwide Strike in Greece on April 9: Major Disruptions in Transport, Aviation, and Public Services

News In English
FTSE Russell Keeps Greece on Watch List, Delays Upgrade to Developed Market Status

FTSE Russell Keeps Greece on Watch List, Delays Upgrade to Developed Market Status

News In English
What the Escalating US-China Trade War Means for Greece

What the Escalating US-China Trade War Means for Greece

News In English
Bank of Greece Warns Against Profit Tax on Banks

Bank of Greece Warns Against Profit Tax on Banks

News In English

NETWORK

Κυμαινόμενα τιμολόγια: Κάτω από τον ευρωπαϊκό μέσο όρο τον Μάρτιο, αλλά ακριβά με βάση την αγοραστική δύναμη

Κυμαινόμενα τιμολόγια: Κάτω από τον ευρωπαϊκό μέσο όρο τον Μάρτιο, αλλά ακριβά με βάση την αγοραστική δύναμη

ienergeia.gr
Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

theissue.gr
Επίδομα θέρμανσης στον ηλεκτρισμό: Κίνδυνος επιστροφής της επιδότησης λόγω ασυμφωνίας στοιχείων ΑΦΜ

Επίδομα θέρμανσης στον ηλεκτρισμό: Κίνδυνος επιστροφής της επιδότησης λόγω ασυμφωνίας στοιχείων ΑΦΜ

ienergeia.gr
Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

theissue.gr
Πάτρα - «Άγιος Ανδρέας»: Νέο περιστατικό βίας – Ασθενής απείλησε γιατρό και νοσηλεύτρια

Πάτρα - «Άγιος Ανδρέας»: Νέο περιστατικό βίας – Ασθενής απείλησε γιατρό και νοσηλεύτρια

healthstat.gr
Απεργία 9 Απριλίου: Με προσωπικό ασφαλείας σήμερα τα νοσοκομεία

Απεργία 9 Απριλίου: Με προσωπικό ασφαλείας σήμερα τα νοσοκομεία

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρικό σύστημα: Επιτυχημένο crash test ετοιμότητας για την αποτροπή black out ενόψει Πάσχα

Ηλεκτρικό σύστημα: Επιτυχημένο crash test ετοιμότητας για την αποτροπή black out ενόψει Πάσχα

ienergeia.gr
Αποθήκευση CO2: Στις ράγες το mega project της Energean στον Πρίνο- Εγκρίθηκε η πρώτη δόση από το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Αποθήκευση CO2: Στις ράγες το mega project της Energean στον Πρίνο- Εγκρίθηκε η πρώτη δόση από το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

ienergeia.gr