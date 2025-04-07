Games
News In English

Greece Enters the European Digital Infrastructure Map with Ambitious High-Tech Projects

Greece is making a bold entry into Europe’s digital infrastructure landscape with the launch of three interconnected flagship projects: the national supercomputer Daedalus, a new high-tech data center in Lavrio, and the country’s first Artificial Intelligence hub, Pharos. These initiatives aim to position Greece as a serious contender in the fields of high-performance computing and AI innovation.

The official launch took place last week at the Lavrio Technological Cultural Park, marking the start of construction for both the Daedalus supercomputer and the Lavrio Data Center. Daedalus is being developed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a €41 million budget and will become Greece’s most powerful supercomputer. With over 60 petaflops of processing power—120 times more powerful than the country’s current system—it is expected to rank among the world’s top 30 in both speed (TOP500) and energy efficiency (GREEN500). The facility will be powered by renewable energy and employ advanced cooling systems to minimize its environmental footprint.

The Lavrio Data Center, a €17.9 million project awarded to MainSys, will support Daedalus and serve as a key digital infrastructure for the country. Both projects are funded through the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility and coordinated by Greece’s National Infrastructures for Research and Technology (GRNET).

At the heart of this technological transformation is Pharos, the Greek AI Factory, which will officially begin development in April 2025. Selected by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking as part of the EU’s initiative to establish AI Factories across member states, Pharos will be one of Europe’s first seven AI hubs, alongside those in Germany, Spain, and Sweden. The facility will focus on health, sustainability, culture, and language technology, and aims to create a national AI ecosystem that connects academia, industry, and the public sector.

Daedalus will act as the computational engine for Pharos, contributing to a combined computing power of 89 petaflops, with a substantial portion dedicated exclusively to AI applications. The project will not only enhance Greece’s research and innovation capacity but also elevate its role as a regional technology hub in Southeastern Europe.

