Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Why Greece’s Plan to Track Down Wealthy Debtors Abroad May Be More Wishful Thinking Than Reality

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
The plan seems to underestimate the complexity of international law, tax confidentiality, and cross-border asset ownership.

A new initiative launched by Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), Giorgos Pitsilis, is facing early skepticism, with critics already dismissing it as more political theater than practical policy.

The plan, unveiled midweek, aims to locate hidden assets of wealthy Greek taxpayers who owe large sums to the state and are suspected of concealing their wealth abroad. Yet many observers within Greece see it as an unrealistic move—an ambitious-sounding project unlikely to deliver meaningful results.

At the heart of the plan is the assumption that international legal and financial firms will be able to trace assets—such as foreign bank accounts or real estate—belonging to major tax debtors who have taken deliberate steps to obscure ownership. These assets are often hidden behind offshore companies, complex trusts, or are held in the names of relatives or third parties. These structures are notoriously difficult to penetrate, and previous attempts to uncover them have rarely borne fruit.

Nevertheless, the Greek authorities now claim that by sending lists of names abroad, they may succeed where past efforts have failed—a premise critics see as overly simplistic.

The plan also seems to underestimate the complexity of international law, tax confidentiality, and cross-border asset ownership.

Even if investigators identify signs of wealth, turning those findings into actual state revenue is far from straightforward. Legal battles, bureaucratic delays, and the protection of privacy laws in other countries often stand in the way of confiscation. The promise of “results within the year” is widely viewed as overly optimistic, lacking the legal and logistical groundwork such an outcome would require.

Complicating matters further is the profile of the debtors themselves. Out of approximately 9,500 individuals who collectively owe over €82 billion to the Greek state, a large percentage are either deceased or have declared bankruptcy—making debt collection a legal impossibility.

As for those still living, many have long since moved abroad and structured their finances in such a way that no assets or income are traceable in their own names. This is not a new revelation; it's a longstanding issue that Greek authorities have struggled to address for years.

Critics of the plan also point to the high cost of international asset investigations. Hiring foreign law firms and auditing houses to conduct such work is not only expensive but often yields minimal returns.

These services charge premium fees, especially when required to operate across multiple jurisdictions and untangle intricate financial networks. There's no guarantee that the state's investment in these services will translate into proportional revenue, meaning the whole endeavor could become a costly exercise with little to show for it.

Another obstacle is the dependence on the cooperation of foreign tax authorities. While Greece is part of several treaties on information exchange and judicial assistance, the actual processes involved are slow and often hampered by bureaucracy, incompatible legal systems, or outright reluctance. In certain countries, banking secrecy laws and privacy protections can severely limit access to relevant financial data, even when wrongdoing is suspected.

Even in rare cases where foreign assets are successfully identified, seizing them is far from automatic. Legal procedures can drag on for years and are often challenged by the debtors themselves through appeals and counter-litigation. Any potential recovery, therefore, is likely to be a medium- to long-term goal, not something that will significantly impact public finances in the near future.

Lastly, while Greece’s tax authority has made efforts to modernize—investing in artificial intelligence and building a high-tech operations center—these tools require skilled personnel to operate effectively. Unfortunately, the AADE’s auditing departments remain understaffed and largely composed of aging personnel, undermining the state’s ability to act decisively, even when promising leads emerge.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Αντετοκούνμπο & Αγγλία: Σε ποιο κανάλι θα δείτε τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (24/03)

Αντετοκούνμπο & Αγγλία: Σε ποιο κανάλι θα δείτε τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (24/03)

Τα γκρουπ δυναμικότητας και οι πιθανοί αντίπαλοι της Εθνικής στο επόμενο Nations League

Τα γκρουπ δυναμικότητας και οι πιθανοί αντίπαλοι της Εθνικής στο επόμενο Nations League

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Ερχεται παρέλαση κακοκαιριών - Ο καιρός την 25η Μαρτίου

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Ερχεται παρέλαση κακοκαιριών - Ο καιρός την 25η Μαρτίου

Τι ώρα πληρώνονται οι συντάξεις Απριλίου 2025 σήμερα

Τι ώρα πληρώνονται οι συντάξεις Απριλίου 2025 σήμερα

Πού έπεσε το Τζόκερ που κέρδισε 7,7 εκατ. ευρώ στην κλήρωση

Πού έπεσε το Τζόκερ που κέρδισε 7,7 εκατ. ευρώ στην κλήρωση

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

«Κλείδωσε» ο όμιλος της Εθνικής: Ο δρόμος για μία θέση στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο!

«Κλείδωσε» ο όμιλος της Εθνικής: Ο δρόμος για μία θέση στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο!

«Να φύγουμε, να τελειώνουμε»: Επικός Μουζακίτης προέτρεψε δημοσιογράφο να μην… μακρηγορίσει με Γιοβάνοβιτς (video)

«Να φύγουμε, να τελειώνουμε»: Επικός Μουζακίτης προέτρεψε δημοσιογράφο να μην… μακρηγορίσει με Γιοβάνοβιτς (video)

Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

Κάνε το πρώτο μπάνιο σου σε 33 βαθμούς Κελσίου 2 ώρες από την Αθήνα

Κάνε το πρώτο μπάνιο σου σε 33 βαθμούς Κελσίου 2 ώρες από την Αθήνα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Charts a Decade-Long Energy Transformation Plan Through 2033

Greece Charts a Decade-Long Energy Transformation Plan Through 2033

News In English
Greek Banks Step Up as EU Rolls Out Tougher Anti-Money Laundering Rules

Greek Banks Step Up as EU Rolls Out Tougher Anti-Money Laundering Rules

News In English
Soaring Beyond the Bar: How Emmanouil Karalis is Turning Athletic Triumph into Business

Soaring Beyond the Bar: How Emmanouil Karalis is Turning Athletic Triumph into Business

News In English
Europe Faces Explosive Public Spending Pressures – Greece in the Spotlight

Europe Faces Explosive Public Spending Pressures – Greece in the Spotlight

News In English

NETWORK

Αγιορείτικος μπακαλιάρος λεμονάτος στην κατσαρόλα - Συνταγή για εκλεκτούς

Αγιορείτικος μπακαλιάρος λεμονάτος στην κατσαρόλα - Συνταγή για εκλεκτούς

healthstat.gr
Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

Τι θα συμβεί στο δέρμα του προσώπου σου αν του απλώνεις κάθε μέρα ελαιόλαδο

theissue.gr
Στην «πρέσα» λόγω ενεργειακού κόστους έμποροι και μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

Στην «πρέσα» λόγω ενεργειακού κόστους έμποροι και μικρομεσαίες επιχειρήσεις

ienergeia.gr
ΕΒΙΚΕΝ: Στρεβλώσεις στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά οδηγούν σε αυξημένες τιμές ρεύματος – Ζητά παρέμβαση της ΡΑΑΕΥ

ΕΒΙΚΕΝ: Στρεβλώσεις στη χονδρεμπορική αγορά οδηγούν σε αυξημένες τιμές ρεύματος – Ζητά παρέμβαση της ΡΑΑΕΥ

ienergeia.gr
Τα 10 υγιεινά ψάρια και θαλασσινά που πρέπει να μπουν στη διατροφή μας

Τα 10 υγιεινά ψάρια και θαλασσινά που πρέπει να μπουν στη διατροφή μας

healthstat.gr
Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

Ο άγνωστος ελληνικός προορισμός που πρέπει να κλείσεις από τώρα για να βρεις δωμάτιο τον Αύγουστο του 2025

theissue.gr
Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

Πώς να ξαναγεμίσεις το μπουκάλι σου με ασφάλεια, διατηρώντας το άρωμα ζωντανό και αναλλοίωτο

theissue.gr
Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

Τα 6 σημάδια πως έχεις ζήσει και μια… προηγούμενη ζωή

theissue.gr