Greece Charts a Decade-Long Energy Transformation Plan Through 2033

Greece has announced an ambitious new roadmap to modernize and future-proof its electricity transmission infrastructure through 2033.

Approved by the country’s independent regulatory authority for Waste, Energy, and Water (RAAEY), the Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) outlines a strategic investment framework aimed at boosting energy security, phasing out fossil fuels, and integrating Greece more deeply into the European and regional energy landscape.

Published in the official Government Gazette, the plan sets the course for major infrastructure upgrades, high-voltage interconnections, and green energy integration—positioning Greece as a key player in Europe’s energy transition. It will be implemented by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), the body responsible for managing the country’s national grid.

The TYNDP serves as Greece’s primary planning document for energy infrastructure over the next decade. It aims to reinforce grid reliability, ensure stable power supply across the mainland and islands, and enable higher penetration of renewable energy sources. The plan is the product of extensive consultation with stakeholders across the energy sector, including utilities, grid operators, and private energy companies.

One of the plan’s most significant projects is the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) connection between the island of Crete and mainland Greece. The second phase of the project, linking Crete to the

Attica region, is critical for stabilizing the southern grid, reducing reliance on outdated oil-based power plants, and facilitating the integration of renewables. Despite previous delays caused by technical issues and sabotage, the project is now moving forward with revised timelines and tighter regulatory oversight.

Beyond Crete, the plan places strong emphasis on the electrification of Greece’s island regions—many of which currently depend on expensive, polluting diesel generators. In the Cyclades, the fourth phase of a multi-year project will connect more islands to the mainland grid. This not only lowers costs but significantly reduces the environmental impact of island energy generation.

Similar efforts are planned for the Dodecanese and the North Aegean.

In Rhodes, the expansion of a 150kV substation marks the beginning of a larger integration effort for the entire island group. Islands like Lesvos, Chios, and Samos are also on track to be connected to the mainland network, supported by detailed technical and economic feasibility studies. These initiatives aim to replace aging local power plants and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply in remote areas.

The TYNDP also strengthens Greece’s position within the broader European energy system. The country is reaffirming its commitment to the EuroAsia Interconnector—a flagship EU-backed project that will link the grids of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel via Crete. The Greek segment is being developed by Ariadne Interconnection S.A. and, despite some regulatory and technical hurdles, remains a strategic priority for the EU’s cross-border energy vision.

Further north, a new high-voltage link with Bulgaria is planned, connecting Nea Santa in Greece to Maritsa East 1 in Bulgaria. Recognized as a Project of Common Interest (PCI) by the European Commission, the interconnection is in advanced stages of planning and enjoys joint funding from both countries.

Greece is also exploring the development of a second interconnection with Italy—an initiative that would further enhance cross-border electricity trade and cement Greece’s role as an energy hub for Southeast Europe.