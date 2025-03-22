Games
News In English

Europe Faces Explosive Public Spending Pressures – Greece in the Spotlight

Thanasis Koukakis
Europe Faces Explosive Public Spending Pressures – Greece in the Spotlight Φωτογραφία: AP/Yorgos Karahalis
Classified as part of «advanced Europe» in the report, Greece is singled out largely due to its high levels of public debt and the disproportionately large share of its budget devoted to pensions and healthcare.

Europe is heading toward a period of intensifying fiscal strain, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning that public spending across the continent is expected to rise significantly through 2050.

In a recently published report titled «Long-Term Spending Pressures in Europe», the IMF highlights the urgent need for coordinated fiscal action as European governments face the growing challenges of aging populations, climate transition costs, increased defense spending, and more expensive borrowing.

Among the countries drawing particular attention is Greece. Classified as part of «advanced Europe» in the report, Greece is singled out largely due to its high levels of public debt and the disproportionately large share of its budget devoted to pensions and healthcare. Despite implementing a wave of reforms over the past decade, the IMF warns that the fiscal pressure linked to an aging population is likely to increase in the coming decades. Projections indicate that Greece will remain among the European nations with the highest pension expenditures as a percentage of GDP through 2050.

The IMF does recognize some of Greece’s efforts to address these long-term issues. The country has incorporated forward-looking spending projections into its Medium-Term Fiscal Framework and has begun publishing sustainability reports that include demographic scenarios. However, the report notes that more effective automatic correction mechanisms are still needed - mechanisms already in place in countries like Sweden and Luxembourg - to help offset unexpected fiscal pressures.

For Europe as a whole, the IMF forecasts that additional public spending could amount to as much as 6.75 percent of GDP annually by 2050. In Greece’s case, these pressures are expected to intensify not only in pensions and healthcare but also in areas such as green transition investments and defense spending, particularly in light of the evolving geopolitical landscape.

To manage these challenges, the IMF advises European governments - including Greece - to adopt comprehensive strategies that combine structural reforms, institutional strengthening, and improved revenue collection. Particular emphasis is placed on the need for tax reform and a more efficient public sector to ensure that rising expenditures result in outcomes that are both fiscally sustainable and socially fair.

The report concludes with a warning that delaying action will ultimately shift the burden to future generations, reducing the fiscal flexibility of states and placing a heavier toll on society’s most vulnerable groups.

