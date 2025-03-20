Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Apartment Prices Rise by 8.7% in 2024, New-Builds Lead with 10.1% Increase

Greece’s Apartment Prices Rise by 8.7% in 2024, New-Builds Lead with 10.1% Increase
Apartment prices in Greece rose by an average of 8.7% in 2024, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Greece.

While the market continues to grow, the rate of increase has slowed compared to 2023, when prices surged by 13.9%, suggesting a potential gradual stabilization in the country’s real estate sector.

Newly built apartments—those up to five years old—experienced a 10.1% price increase in 2024, down from 12.9% in 2023. Older apartments, defined as those over five years old, saw a more moderate price rise of 7.8%, compared to 14.5% the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, apartment prices were 6.6% higher than during the same period in 2023. The increase was more pronounced for new apartments, which saw a 9.1% rise, while older apartments registered a 4.9% increase.

Real estate price trends varied by region. Athens, Greece’s capital and largest market, recorded a 6.2% price increase in the fourth quarter, while Thessaloniki, the country’s second-largest city, saw a stronger rise of 8.2%. In other major cities, prices increased by 4.6%, whereas in smaller towns and rural areas, growth was higher at 8.7%. On a yearly basis, prices climbed by 8.2% in Athens, 11.2% in Thessaloniki, 7.1% in other large cities, and 10.6% in smaller regions.

For urban areas as a whole, apartment prices in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 5.9% higher than during the same period in 2023, while for the full year, the average annual increase stood at 8.4%.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Η ενδεκάδα στο Ελλάδα-Σκωτία & οι ατάκες Γιοβάνοβιτς που «λένε» πολλά

Η ενδεκάδα στο Ελλάδα-Σκωτία & οι ατάκες Γιοβάνοβιτς που «λένε» πολλά

Εθνική Ελλάδας: Τι κερδίζει από τα ματς με τη Σκωτία & ο δρόμος προς το Μουντιάλ του 2026!

Εθνική Ελλάδας: Τι κερδίζει από τα ματς με τη Σκωτία & ο δρόμος προς το Μουντιάλ του 2026!

Ζαλίζουν οι αυξήσεις στα ακίνητα - Έως και 53% πάνω ένα διαμέρισμα 90 τ.μ.

Ζαλίζουν οι αυξήσεις στα ακίνητα - Έως και 53% πάνω ένα διαμέρισμα 90 τ.μ.

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Ακολούθησε τον ήλιο: Τρεις προτάσεις για μια 25η Μαρτίου αλλιώς!

Τουρισμός για όλους 2025: Δείτε τα αποτελέσματα για τα voucher διακοπών

Τουρισμός για όλους 2025: Δείτε τα αποτελέσματα για τα voucher διακοπών

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Επίδομα ανεργίας: Χωρίς πληρωμή όσοι δεν ενεργοποιήσουν την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Επίδομα ανεργίας: Χωρίς πληρωμή όσοι δεν ενεργοποιήσουν την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ελλάδα-Σκωτία, Ολυμπιακός & Σάκκαρη: Σε ποιο κανάλι θα δείτε τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (20/03)

Ελλάδα-Σκωτία, Ολυμπιακός & Σάκκαρη: Σε ποιο κανάλι θα δείτε τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (20/03)

Ο διευθυντής των ακαδημιών της Βαλένθια «σκιαγραφεί» στο Ole τον Χάμζα: «Έτσι τον ξεχώρισε ο Ολυμπιακός»

Ο διευθυντής των ακαδημιών της Βαλένθια «σκιαγραφεί» στο Ole τον Χάμζα: «Έτσι τον ξεχώρισε ο Ολυμπιακός»

Το συστατικό που δεν πρέπει να λείπει από την κρέμα ματιών σου αν έχεις μαύρους κύκλους και σακούλες

Το συστατικό που δεν πρέπει να λείπει από την κρέμα ματιών σου αν έχεις μαύρους κύκλους και σακούλες

Πρόσθεσε αυτή την βιταμίνη στη διατροφή σου και πες αντίο στα γκρίζα μαλλιά

Πρόσθεσε αυτή την βιταμίνη στη διατροφή σου και πες αντίο στα γκρίζα μαλλιά

Το μυστικό για να μην κιτρινίζει ποτέ η τουαλέτα σου κοστίζει 2 ευρώ

Το μυστικό για να μην κιτρινίζει ποτέ η τουαλέτα σου κοστίζει 2 ευρώ

3 ζώδια που ευνοούνται από την έναρξη της εποχής του Κριού

3 ζώδια που ευνοούνται από την έναρξη της εποχής του Κριού

Ελένη Χατζίδου – Ετεοκλής Παύλου: Το πρόβλημα υγείας της κόρης τους, Μελίτας

Ελένη Χατζίδου – Ετεοκλής Παύλου: Το πρόβλημα υγείας της κόρης τους, Μελίτας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Tax System Set for Digital Overhaul with EU-Backed Investment

Greece’s Tax System Set for Digital Overhaul with EU-Backed Investment

News In English
UN Proposes Confidence-Building Steps to Restart Cyprus Talks

UN Proposes Confidence-Building Steps to Restart Cyprus Talks

News In English
Fais Group IPO: Greater Gains for Shareholders, Less for Creditors

Fais Group IPO: Greater Gains for Shareholders, Less for Creditors

News In English
Greek Government Faces Backlash for Attempting to End Tempi Parliamentary Inquiry

Greek Government Faces Backlash for Attempting to End Tempi Parliamentary Inquiry

News In English

NETWORK

Σταδιακή θέσπιση αρνητικών τιμών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης εισηγείται ο ΑΔΜΗΕ

Σταδιακή θέσπιση αρνητικών τιμών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης εισηγείται ο ΑΔΜΗΕ

ienergeia.gr
Αχαΐα: Κρούσμα μηνιγγίτιδας σε βρέφος δύο μηνών

Αχαΐα: Κρούσμα μηνιγγίτιδας σε βρέφος δύο μηνών

healthstat.gr
Αρθρίτιδα: 4 συμπληρώματα διατροφής που πρέπει να αποφεύγετε

Αρθρίτιδα: 4 συμπληρώματα διατροφής που πρέπει να αποφεύγετε

healthstat.gr
Επιχείρηση ανάσχεσης του λαθρεμπορίου καυσίμων: Νέα μέτρα και αυξημένοι έλεγχοι

Επιχείρηση ανάσχεσης του λαθρεμπορίου καυσίμων: Νέα μέτρα και αυξημένοι έλεγχοι

ienergeia.gr
Πρόσθεσε αυτή την βιταμίνη στη διατροφή σου και πες αντίο στα γκρίζα μαλλιά

Πρόσθεσε αυτή την βιταμίνη στη διατροφή σου και πες αντίο στα γκρίζα μαλλιά

theissue.gr
3 ζώδια που ευνοούνται από την έναρξη της εποχής του Κριού

3 ζώδια που ευνοούνται από την έναρξη της εποχής του Κριού

theissue.gr
Το μυστικό για να μην κιτρινίζει ποτέ η τουαλέτα σου κοστίζει 2 ευρώ

Το μυστικό για να μην κιτρινίζει ποτέ η τουαλέτα σου κοστίζει 2 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Το συστατικό που δεν πρέπει να λείπει από την κρέμα ματιών σου αν έχεις μαύρους κύκλους και σακούλες

Το συστατικό που δεν πρέπει να λείπει από την κρέμα ματιών σου αν έχεις μαύρους κύκλους και σακούλες

theissue.gr