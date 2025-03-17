Doxiadis’ Abrupt Exit Undermines Mitsotakis’ Bid for Government Reset

Doxiadis’ resignation comes after accusations from opposition parties regarding his response to protests over the deadly train crash in Tempi.

Aristos Doxiadis, Greece’s Deputy Minister of Development, announced his resignation on Sunday evening, just 36 hours after taking office, as opposition pressure mounted over allegations tied to his business background and political stance. The abrupt departure, a blow to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recent cabinet reshuffle, was swiftly accepted, with a replacement expected to be named in the coming days.

Doxiadis’ resignation comes after accusations from opposition parties regarding his response to protests over the deadly train crash in Tempi, his alleged involvement with a company fined by Greece’s Competition Commission, and a potential conflict of interest due to his role as a shareholder in venture capital firm Big Pi. In a statement, he condemned what he called an “unethical war” against him, claiming that he had been under attack since his appointment.

Addressing the allegations, Doxiadis insisted that he had been acquitted in 2013 of any wrongdoing related to the company in question and that no legal authority had pursued him since. He dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and described them as a "witch hunt." He explained that his resignation was not only a personal decision for the sake of his peace of mind but also an effort to shield the government from further controversy.

“I do not want to waste my life in such battles,” he said, while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for entrusting him with a role he described as crucial for the country’s future. He also lamented Greece’s “toxic political climate,” which he argued discourages citizens from contributing to public life.

The opposition quickly seized on his departure. The center-left PASOK party described it as proof that the government’s recent cabinet reshuffle was flawed from the outset, calling the attempted “restart” a failure that collapsed within 48 hours. A party statement criticized Mitsotakis for recycling “failed policies and figures” and accused his government of running out of ideas.

SYRIZA, the main left-wing opposition party, argued that Doxiadis’ resignation was inevitable, claiming they had demanded his removal from the moment he was appointed. A spokesperson said that Mitsotakis was now “deeply exposed” and described the government as one defined by corporate interests, scandals, and mismanagement, pointing to the train disaster in Tempi and ongoing wiretapping allegations.

The resignation marks the latest political turbulence for the Mitsotakis administration, which has been grappling with criticism over its handling of key issues, including economic policy, public safety, and government transparency.