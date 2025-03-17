Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Doxiadis’ Abrupt Exit Undermines Mitsotakis’ Bid for Government Reset

eurokinissi eurokinissi
Doxiadis’ resignation comes after accusations from opposition parties regarding his response to protests over the deadly train crash in Tempi.

Aristos Doxiadis, Greece’s Deputy Minister of Development, announced his resignation on Sunday evening, just 36 hours after taking office, as opposition pressure mounted over allegations tied to his business background and political stance. The abrupt departure, a blow to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recent cabinet reshuffle, was swiftly accepted, with a replacement expected to be named in the coming days.

Doxiadis’ resignation comes after accusations from opposition parties regarding his response to protests over the deadly train crash in Tempi, his alleged involvement with a company fined by Greece’s Competition Commission, and a potential conflict of interest due to his role as a shareholder in venture capital firm Big Pi. In a statement, he condemned what he called an “unethical war” against him, claiming that he had been under attack since his appointment.

Addressing the allegations, Doxiadis insisted that he had been acquitted in 2013 of any wrongdoing related to the company in question and that no legal authority had pursued him since. He dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and described them as a "witch hunt." He explained that his resignation was not only a personal decision for the sake of his peace of mind but also an effort to shield the government from further controversy.

“I do not want to waste my life in such battles,” he said, while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for entrusting him with a role he described as crucial for the country’s future. He also lamented Greece’s “toxic political climate,” which he argued discourages citizens from contributing to public life.

The opposition quickly seized on his departure. The center-left PASOK party described it as proof that the government’s recent cabinet reshuffle was flawed from the outset, calling the attempted “restart” a failure that collapsed within 48 hours. A party statement criticized Mitsotakis for recycling “failed policies and figures” and accused his government of running out of ideas.

SYRIZA, the main left-wing opposition party, argued that Doxiadis’ resignation was inevitable, claiming they had demanded his removal from the moment he was appointed. A spokesperson said that Mitsotakis was now “deeply exposed” and described the government as one defined by corporate interests, scandals, and mismanagement, pointing to the train disaster in Tempi and ongoing wiretapping allegations.

The resignation marks the latest political turbulence for the Mitsotakis administration, which has been grappling with criticism over its handling of key issues, including economic policy, public safety, and government transparency.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο ήρωας της Νιούκαστλ, έζησε… 32 χρόνια σε ένα γκολ απέναντι στη Λίβερπουλ! (video)

Ο ήρωας της Νιούκαστλ, έζησε… 32 χρόνια σε ένα γκολ απέναντι στη Λίβερπουλ! (video)

Η Ελλάδα είχε «γνωρίσει» τον Ελ Κααμπί πριν τον… Αγιούμπ, αλλά με τη φανέλα του ΠΑΟΚ! (video)

Η Ελλάδα είχε «γνωρίσει» τον Ελ Κααμπί πριν τον… Αγιούμπ, αλλά με τη φανέλα του ΠΑΟΚ! (video)

Έρχονται αλλαγές στη φορολογία ενοικίων

Έρχονται αλλαγές στη φορολογία ενοικίων

«Κλείδωσε» η ραγδαία αλλαγή του καιρού - Η μέρα που επιστρέφει ο χειμώνας με χιόνια

«Κλείδωσε» η ραγδαία αλλαγή του καιρού - Η μέρα που επιστρέφει ο χειμώνας με χιόνια

Μειωμένη σύνταξη: Ποιοι μπορούν να βγουν πριν τα 62 έτη - Ποιο είναι το ποσό της σύνταξής

Μειωμένη σύνταξη: Ποιοι μπορούν να βγουν πριν τα 62 έτη - Ποιο είναι το ποσό της σύνταξής

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

«Καμπάνα» για Τσιτσιπά: Κινδυνεύει να μείνει εκτός Top-10!

«Καμπάνα» για Τσιτσιπά: Κινδυνεύει να μείνει εκτός Top-10!

Ιστορία για παραμύθι: Πώς ένας σερβιτόρος έγινε ο πρόεδρος του NBA! (video)

Ιστορία για παραμύθι: Πώς ένας σερβιτόρος έγινε ο πρόεδρος του NBA! (video)

Τι ώρα πρέπει να σταματήσεις να τρως το βράδυ για αδυνάτισμα και μακροζωία

Τι ώρα πρέπει να σταματήσεις να τρως το βράδυ για αδυνάτισμα και μακροζωία

Γιώργος Λιάγκας: Η αποκάλυψη που έκανε για το πρόβλημα υγείας του – Τι συνέβη

Γιώργος Λιάγκας: Η αποκάλυψη που έκανε για το πρόβλημα υγείας του – Τι συνέβη

3 σούπερ συνδυασμοί τροφών για καύση λίπους και αδυνάτισμα

3 σούπερ συνδυασμοί τροφών για καύση λίπους και αδυνάτισμα

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Το story με τον γυμναστή και τη φίλη της – «Μας θέλετε μαζί;»

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Το story με τον γυμναστή και τη φίλη της – «Μας θέλετε μαζί;»

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Αυτή είναι η κρέμα που μειώνει τις ρυτίδες

Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ: Αυτή είναι η κρέμα που μειώνει τις ρυτίδες

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Major Poll by Prorata for Dnews: 63% of Greeks Say Government Undermines Stability

Major Poll by Prorata for Dnews: 63% of Greeks Say Government Undermines Stability

News In English
Metron Analysis Report: Greece’s Public Demands Justice and Accountability

Metron Analysis Report: Greece’s Public Demands Justice and Accountability

News In English
Concerns Grow Over Piraeus Bank’s Acquisition of National Insurance from CVC

Concerns Grow Over Piraeus Bank’s Acquisition of National Insurance from CVC

News In English
Can Greece Afford Pre-Election Handouts?

Can Greece Afford Pre-Election Handouts?

News In English

NETWORK

Γιώργος Λιάγκας: Η αποκάλυψη που έκανε για το πρόβλημα υγείας του – Τι συνέβη

Γιώργος Λιάγκας: Η αποκάλυψη που έκανε για το πρόβλημα υγείας του – Τι συνέβη

theissue.gr
Ιωάννα Τούνη: Το story με τον γυμναστή και τη φίλη της – «Μας θέλετε μαζί;»

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Το story με τον γυμναστή και τη φίλη της – «Μας θέλετε μαζί;»

theissue.gr
Εγκεφαλικό: Ο συνδυασμός δύο συμπληρωμάτων αυξάνει το κίνδυνο κατά 17%

Εγκεφαλικό: Ο συνδυασμός δύο συμπληρωμάτων αυξάνει το κίνδυνο κατά 17%

healthstat.gr
Επιδότηση ρεύματος για μικρές επιχειρήσεις – Στην τελική ευθεία οι ανακοινώσεις

Επιδότηση ρεύματος για μικρές επιχειρήσεις – Στην τελική ευθεία οι ανακοινώσεις

ienergeia.gr
Long covid: Έως και δύο χρόνια κρατούν τα συμπτώματα

Long covid: Έως και δύο χρόνια κρατούν τα συμπτώματα

healthstat.gr
Τι θα γίνει στο σώμα σας αν αντικαταστήσετε το βούτυρο με ελαιόλαδο

Τι θα γίνει στο σώμα σας αν αντικαταστήσετε το βούτυρο με ελαιόλαδο

healthstat.gr
Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Ανεβάζει στροφές ο ανταγωνισμός στα διζωνικά τιμολόγια

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Ανεβάζει στροφές ο ανταγωνισμός στα διζωνικά τιμολόγια

ienergeia.gr
3 σούπερ συνδυασμοί τροφών για καύση λίπους και αδυνάτισμα

3 σούπερ συνδυασμοί τροφών για καύση λίπους και αδυνάτισμα

theissue.gr