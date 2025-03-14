Countdown to Government Reshuffle: Major Changes Expected

The clock is ticking for the much-anticipated government reshuffle, set to take place today, Friday.

As the final moments before the official announcements approach, speculation is rife that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis may establish a governmental committee consisting of key ministers, effectively forming an informal "directorate."

Alternatively, he may introduce "policy circles" by grouping ministers with related portfolios to enhance coordination.

The reshuffle, anticipated within hours, is seen as one of the most extensive in recent years. Mitsotakis is working to piece together the new government team, with some high-profile changes expected.

One of the most notable shifts involves Kostis Hatzidakis, who is rumored to be moving to the Maximos Mansion to take on the role of deputy prime minister. This leaves a crucial vacancy at the Finance

Ministry, with possible successors including Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Theodoros Skylakakis, and Niki Kerameus. There is also speculation about the appointment of a non-political figure to the post. The Infrastructure Ministry is another key position in question, with Thanos Plevris emerging as a potential candidate.

A lawyer by training, Plevris is considered knowledgeable on infrastructure issues and was credited for his handling of the Tempi train disaster.

This reshuffle is expected to be deeper and more far-reaching than previous ones. The appointment of Hatzidakis as deputy prime minister alone signals a major shift in the balance of power within Mitsotakis' inner circle. Traditionally, reshuffles in Greece have been considered significant only when the Finance Minister changes, and this time, that appears to be the case.

Unlike previous reshuffles, which Mitsotakis has kept relatively minor, this one is expected to bring fundamental changes. The prime minister has traditionally only made adjustments in response to political crises, such as the European elections or events that have damaged his government’s standing.

This time, however, the scale of the reshuffle suggests a broader strategic shift. The final composition of the new cabinet will be revealed shortly, as Greece waits to see how Mitsotakis reshapes his government.