Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Countdown to Government Reshuffle: Major Changes Expected

eurokinissi eurokinissi
The clock is ticking for the much-anticipated government reshuffle, set to take place today, Friday.

As the final moments before the official announcements approach, speculation is rife that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis may establish a governmental committee consisting of key ministers, effectively forming an informal "directorate."

Alternatively, he may introduce "policy circles" by grouping ministers with related portfolios to enhance coordination.

The reshuffle, anticipated within hours, is seen as one of the most extensive in recent years. Mitsotakis is working to piece together the new government team, with some high-profile changes expected.

One of the most notable shifts involves Kostis Hatzidakis, who is rumored to be moving to the Maximos Mansion to take on the role of deputy prime minister. This leaves a crucial vacancy at the Finance

Ministry, with possible successors including Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Theodoros Skylakakis, and Niki Kerameus. There is also speculation about the appointment of a non-political figure to the post. The Infrastructure Ministry is another key position in question, with Thanos Plevris emerging as a potential candidate.

A lawyer by training, Plevris is considered knowledgeable on infrastructure issues and was credited for his handling of the Tempi train disaster.

This reshuffle is expected to be deeper and more far-reaching than previous ones. The appointment of Hatzidakis as deputy prime minister alone signals a major shift in the balance of power within Mitsotakis' inner circle. Traditionally, reshuffles in Greece have been considered significant only when the Finance Minister changes, and this time, that appears to be the case.

Unlike previous reshuffles, which Mitsotakis has kept relatively minor, this one is expected to bring fundamental changes. The prime minister has traditionally only made adjustments in response to political crises, such as the European elections or events that have damaged his government’s standing.

This time, however, the scale of the reshuffle suggests a broader strategic shift. The final composition of the new cabinet will be revealed shortly, as Greece waits to see how Mitsotakis reshapes his government.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Παίκτης της Γιουνάιτεντ «ντύθηκε» Ντέμης Νικολαΐδης: Το fair play της χρονιάς! (video)

Παίκτης της Γιουνάιτεντ «ντύθηκε» Ντέμης Νικολαΐδης: Το fair play της χρονιάς! (video)

«Κάθε κλιπ του Θανάση γίνεται viral»: Αντετοκούνμπο & Ντόντσιτς «άνοιξαν» διάλογο, τον… έψαχνε σε κάθε καλάθι! (video)

«Κάθε κλιπ του Θανάση γίνεται viral»: Αντετοκούνμπο & Ντόντσιτς «άνοιξαν» διάλογο, τον… έψαχνε σε κάθε καλάθι! (video)

Σε λίγες ώρες ο ανασχηματισμός - Ο Πιερρακάκης νέος «τσάρος» στο Οικονομικών

Σε λίγες ώρες ο ανασχηματισμός - Ο Πιερρακάκης νέος «τσάρος» στο Οικονομικών

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Πώς να αποταμιεύετε χωρίς να το καταλαβαίνετε

Επιδόματα: Τι γίνεται για όσους δεν πρόλαβαν να βγάλουν προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Επιδόματα: Τι γίνεται για όσους δεν πρόλαβαν να βγάλουν προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Τελευταία προθεσμία για ρύθμιση οφειλών προς τους δήμους – Έως 60 δόσεις και «κούρεμα» προσαυξήσεων έως 95%

Τελευταία προθεσμία για ρύθμιση οφειλών προς τους δήμους – Έως 60 δόσεις και «κούρεμα» προσαυξήσεων έως 95%

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

«Πρώτη φορά το βλέπω»: Ο Γιάρεμτσουκ έπαθε… πλάκα στο Ολυμπιακός-Μπόντο! (video)

«Πρώτη φορά το βλέπω»: Ο Γιάρεμτσουκ έπαθε… πλάκα στο Ολυμπιακός-Μπόντο! (video)

Η προκλητική κίνηση του Κεν, μετά την αποβολή του Μλαντένοβιτς (video)

Η προκλητική κίνηση του Κεν, μετά την αποβολή του Μλαντένοβιτς (video)

Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

Κλέλια Ανδριολάτου – Αυτός είναι ο γοητευτικός επιχειρηματίας σύντροφός της (Εικόνες)

Κλέλια Ανδριολάτου – Αυτός είναι ο γοητευτικός επιχειρηματίας σύντροφός της (Εικόνες)

Σοφία Βεργκάρα: Τα 3 προϊόντα που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση στα 52 της

Σοφία Βεργκάρα: Τα 3 προϊόντα που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση στα 52 της

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 2 σημεία που πρέπει να αποθηκεύεις τα χρήματά σου στο σπίτι για να «τραβήξεις» την αφθονία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 2 σημεία που πρέπει να αποθηκεύεις τα χρήματά σου στο σπίτι για να «τραβήξεις» την αφθονία

Πανσέληνος Μαρτίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Πανσέληνος Μαρτίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece, Cyprus, and Israel Strengthen Trilateral Cooperation with Focus on Energy Connectivity

Greece, Cyprus, and Israel Strengthen Trilateral Cooperation with Focus on Energy Connectivity

News In English
Piraeus Bank Faces Investor Scrutiny Over National Insurance Acquisition from CVC

Piraeus Bank Faces Investor Scrutiny Over National Insurance Acquisition from CVC

News In English
Greece Introduces New Residency Permit Rules for Foreign Investors

Greece Introduces New Residency Permit Rules for Foreign Investors

News In English
V-Dem Institute: Greece in Continuous Institutional Decline – Authoritarian Shift Statistically Confirmed

V-Dem Institute: Greece in Continuous Institutional Decline – Authoritarian Shift Statistically Confirmed

News In English

NETWORK

Παράταση στον τρίτο διαγωνισμό για τις μπαταρίες - Ο προσωρινός κατάλογος των επιλεγέντων έργων

Παράταση στον τρίτο διαγωνισμό για τις μπαταρίες - Ο προσωρινός κατάλογος των επιλεγέντων έργων

ienergeia.gr
Νοσοκομεία: Οι ληξιπρόθεσμες οφειλές (2018-2025) εκτοξεύθηκαν κατά 348,3%

Νοσοκομεία: Οι ληξιπρόθεσμες οφειλές (2018-2025) εκτοξεύθηκαν κατά 348,3%

healthstat.gr
Δεύτερη δημοπρασία πράσινου υδρογόνου: Πάνω από 60 έργα διεκδικούν επιδότηση

Δεύτερη δημοπρασία πράσινου υδρογόνου: Πάνω από 60 έργα διεκδικούν επιδότηση

ienergeia.gr
Κλέλια Ανδριολάτου – Αυτός είναι ο γοητευτικός επιχειρηματίας σύντροφός της (Εικόνες)

Κλέλια Ανδριολάτου – Αυτός είναι ο γοητευτικός επιχειρηματίας σύντροφός της (Εικόνες)

theissue.gr
«Πρωταθλήτρια» στην αύξηση κατανάλωσης αερίου στην ΕΕ η Ελλάδα

«Πρωταθλήτρια» στην αύξηση κατανάλωσης αερίου στην ΕΕ η Ελλάδα

ienergeia.gr
Γιόγκα: Η 15λεπτη ρουτίνα που θα «ξυπνήσει» το σώμα σας

Γιόγκα: Η 15λεπτη ρουτίνα που θα «ξυπνήσει» το σώμα σας

healthstat.gr
Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

Ο απόλυτος προορισμός κοντά στην Αθήνα για ονειρεμένα ΣΚ – Θα βρεις δωμάτια από 48 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Σοφία Βεργκάρα: Τα 3 προϊόντα που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση στα 52 της

Σοφία Βεργκάρα: Τα 3 προϊόντα που χρησιμοποιεί για αντιγήρανση στα 52 της

theissue.gr