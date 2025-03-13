Konstantinos Tasoulas Sworn in as Greece’s New President

Konstantinos Tasoulas has officially assumed office as the ninth President of the Hellenic Republic, succeeding Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

During a formal session in Parliament, Mr. Tasoulas took the oath of office.

Following the ceremony, Mr. Tasoulas proceeded to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where he laid a wreath—his first official act as President—before heading to the Presidential Mansion to formally take over from his predecessor, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The outgoing President praised Tasoulas, stating, "Your tenure as Speaker of Parliament and your long political journey, dedicated to serving the nation's values, are a guarantee of success." In response, the newly sworn-in President commended Sakellaropoulou for her work during her five-year term.

In his first remarks as President, Tasoulas highlighted the European Union’s recent steps toward significantly strengthening collective defense. He also addressed the public demand for justice in the wake of the tragic Tempi train disaster, emphasizing that accountability is essential for a modern state.

He further stressed that "national unity is not just a wishful slogan but an indispensable condition for achieving great goals" and pledged to make "every possible effort as the President of all Greeks."