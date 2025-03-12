Games
News In English

Government Reshuffle in Full Swing: Key Moves and Political Maneuvering

Greece is in the midst of a government reshuffle, with one of the most significant changes being the relocation of Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis to the Maximos Mansion, where he will take on the role of Deputy Prime Minister with coordinating responsibilities.

Hatzidakis, a seasoned politician with a close relationship with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is considered a reliable choice for this position. His departure, however, has triggered a wave of changes at a critical time for the Greek economy, which, while performing better than the European average, still faces challenges due to global geopolitical tensions.

Mitsotakis has yet to finalize his decision on who will replace Hatzidakis at the Finance Ministry. Regardless of who takes over, Nikos Papathanasis is expected to remain as Deputy Finance Minister, continuing his work on the EU-backed Recovery Fund.

The Energy Ministry is another key battleground, with current Minister Theodoros Skylakakis expected to step aside. Two main contenders have emerged: Makis Voridis, the current Minister of State, and Stavros Papastavrou, a politician with strong knowledge of European policies and market dynamics.

Meanwhile, changes are also expected at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, where Thanos Plevris is being considered, though he has yet to receive a formal offer. Kyriakos Pierrakakis, another name in the mix, appears more likely to stay at the Education Ministry.

Among confirmed departures, Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides is stepping down to pursue the Cypriot presidency, with Vassilis Kikilias rumored as his replacement. Several deputy ministers are also expected to be replaced, while the overall size of the government may be slightly reduced. The administration’s communication strategy is also under review, with potential changes in media operations and social media management at the Prime Minister’s office.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

Freedom24 Expands into Greece with New Subsidiary

Greece Moves to Modernize Management of Charitable Estates

Greece Pushes for Balanced Defense Contributions in EU Strategy Talks

Automated Tax Returns for 2025: What Taxpayers Need to Know

