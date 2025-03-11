Games
Greek Lawmakers to Discuss Expanding Armed Forces Capabilities

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to present potential revisions to the country’s military procurement program and broader defense strategy before Parliament on Tuesday, March 18.

The discussion, requested by Mitsotakis in a letter to Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis, will take place at the level of political party leaders, signaling the national significance of the issue.

The debate is expected to be contentious, as Greece’s defense spending remains a key issue at the intersection of national security and economic policy. While the country continues to modernize its armed forces, questions remain about whether the current budget allocations will be increased.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond, Greece has been pursuing an ambitious military modernization program. The country’s defense procurement spending is projected to reach €860 million in 2025, €480 million in 2026, and €160 million in 2027, maintaining high levels of investment in military capabilities.

However, the upcoming debate may determine whether these figures will rise further.

The procurement plan includes new naval vessels for the Hellenic Navy and fighter jets for the Hellenic Air Force, alongside ongoing upgrades to existing military assets. These acquisitions are part of a broader effort to enhance Greece’s maritime and aerial defense capabilities in response to regional security challenges.

Beyond traditional military upgrades, Greece is prioritizing advanced defense technologies. The country is investing in cutting-edge surveillance systems for its land and maritime borders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and improved search and rescue (SAR) infrastructure to strengthen crisis management and response capabilities.

Additionally, the government is seeking to bolster domestic defense production through partnerships with the Hellenic Center for Defense Innovation (ELKAK). This initiative aims to develop homegrown military technology, reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and strengthen Greece’s defense industry.

A key component of Greece’s evolving defense strategy is cybersecurity. Plans are underway for the establishment of a new Operational Center for Cybersecurity within the Armed Forces, aimed at enhancing Greece’s ability to counter cyber threats and protect critical national infrastructure against emerging digital security risks.

