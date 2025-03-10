Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece’s Ruling Party Gambles on 13th Salary and Pension to Bolster Support

Image of Vasilis Skouris Vasilis Skouris
eurokinissi eurokinissi
According to government insiders, discussions are underway about not just reinstating the 13th salary but also restoring the 13th pension—or at least issuing a substantial financial bonus to retirees.

The Greek government is weighing the reinstatement of the 13th salary for public sector employees and a 13th pension for retirees—longstanding demands that have remained off the table due to fiscal constraints.

While officials have dismissed the proposals for now, citing a lack of budgetary room, the government expects a stronger economic performance by September that could open the door for these long-awaited benefits.

A key argument in favor is the potential activation of a European Union “escape clause”, which could allow Greece to bypass strict spending limits due to military expenditures.

Despite denials from his administration, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is widely expected to unveil a major economic relief package at the Thessaloniki International Fair in September.

According to government insiders, discussions are underway about not just reinstating the 13th salary but also restoring the 13th pension—or at least issuing a substantial financial bonus to retirees.

This shift in strategy follows the recent rejection of an opposition-backed proposal in Parliament to restore the 13th salary, with the government insisting that "the Prime Minister is responsible and will not gamble with the economy."

Initially, such benefits were projected to be reintroduced in 2026, ahead of the next election cycle. However, mounting political pressure and shifting dynamics may be accelerating the timeline.

The ruling party is eager to avoid a repeat of PASOK’s 2012 collapse, which paved the way for SYRIZA’s meteoric rise.

To counter accusations of election-driven policymaking, the government is likely to frame these moves as a result of faster-than-expected economic growth. It may also lean on the EU’s military spending “escape clause”, should Brussels officially extend this fiscal flexibility to Greece.

The months following the Thessaloniki International Fair will be pivotal. If, by the end of 2025, the ruling New Democracy party manages to regain ground in opinion polls and stabilize, Mitsotakis could proceed with a long-term political plan, potentially targeting elections in May 2027.

However, if challenges continue to mount, all scenarios remain open—including the possibility of a leadership transition within the ruling party before the next election. Such a move would mirror the 2004 PASOK handover, when Kostas Simitis stepped aside for George Papandreou in a last-ditch effort to refresh the party’s image before voters went to the polls.

While the government is laying the groundwork for significant economic announcements, the unpredictability of global and domestic events makes long-term political planning a gamble. As the old Yiddish proverb goes, "Man plans, and God laughs."

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Μυθικός Αντετοκούνμπο: «Μπήκε» στους 50 κορυφαίους σε ολόκληρη την ιστορία του NBA!

Μυθικός Αντετοκούνμπο: «Μπήκε» στους 50 κορυφαίους σε ολόκληρη την ιστορία του NBA!

Συγκινητικό μήνυμα προέδρων Αγγελόπουλων: «Του Ολυμπιακού του χρωστάς, δεν σου χρωστάει»

Συγκινητικό μήνυμα προέδρων Αγγελόπουλων: «Του Ολυμπιακού του χρωστάς, δεν σου χρωστάει»

Ποιες μητέρες μπορούν να βγουν στη σύνταξη πριν τα 62 έτη μέσα στο 2025

Ποιες μητέρες μπορούν να βγουν στη σύνταξη πριν τα 62 έτη μέσα στο 2025

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Αύριο η πρώτη δικαστική μάχη για την επαναφορά του 13ου και 14ου μισθού

Αύριο η πρώτη δικαστική μάχη για την επαναφορά του 13ου και 14ου μισθού

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Πού γίνεται η εκτύπωση - Πότε η πρώτη πληρωμή

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Πού γίνεται η εκτύπωση - Πότε η πρώτη πληρωμή

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Τρεις υπογραφές & 392 ημέρες, που άλλαξαν τη ζωή του Ολυμπιακού και του Μεντιλίμπαρ (video)

Τρεις υπογραφές & 392 ημέρες, που άλλαξαν τη ζωή του Ολυμπιακού και του Μεντιλίμπαρ (video)

«Ξέσπασμα» Αλμέιδα: «Αν κάποιος περιμένει να με βγάλει από την ΑΕΚ, θα πρέπει να με βγάλει… ματωμένο!»

«Ξέσπασμα» Αλμέιδα: «Αν κάποιος περιμένει να με βγάλει από την ΑΕΚ, θα πρέπει να με βγάλει… ματωμένο!»

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Προσοχή με την κρέμα σώματος: Μην τη βάζεις ποτέ σε αυτά τα 4 σημεία – Υπάρχει σοβαρός κίνδυνος

Προσοχή με την κρέμα σώματος: Μην τη βάζεις ποτέ σε αυτά τα 4 σημεία – Υπάρχει σοβαρός κίνδυνος

Αυτή είναι η παραλία με τα πιο ζεστά νερά κοντά στην Αθήνα για το πρώτο μπάνιο του 2025

Αυτή είναι η παραλία με τα πιο ζεστά νερά κοντά στην Αθήνα για το πρώτο μπάνιο του 2025

Αυτό είναι το ελληνικό πρωινό που θα σε κάνει πιο ευτυχισμένη, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη – Εύκολη συνταγή

Αυτό είναι το ελληνικό πρωινό που θα σε κάνει πιο ευτυχισμένη, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη – Εύκολη συνταγή

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η 20λεπτη άσκηση που κάνει για να παραμένει σε φόρμα στα 56 της

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η 20λεπτη άσκηση που κάνει για να παραμένει σε φόρμα στα 56 της

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Bracebridge Capital Expands Presence in Greece with Major Loan Acquisitions and New Subsidiary

Bracebridge Capital Expands Presence in Greece with Major Loan Acquisitions and New Subsidiary

News In English
Greek Government Prepares for Major Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Political Turmoil

Greek Government Prepares for Major Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Political Turmoil

News In English
EU Defense Budget Boost Opens Doors for Greece’s Defense Industry

EU Defense Budget Boost Opens Doors for Greece’s Defense Industry

News In English
Real Estate Stalemate: Why Over 500,000 Homes in Attica Sit Empty

Real Estate Stalemate: Why Over 500,000 Homes in Attica Sit Empty

News In English

NETWORK

Αρτοζαχαροπλαστεία: Υπό αφανισμό ο κλάδος με ενεργειακό κόστος, αυξήσεις στις πρώτες ύλες και τώρα ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας

Αρτοζαχαροπλαστεία: Υπό αφανισμό ο κλάδος με ενεργειακό κόστος, αυξήσεις στις πρώτες ύλες και τώρα ψηφιακή κάρτα εργασίας

ienergeia.gr
Τρέξιμο και διατροφή - 8 τρόφιμα και ροφήματα που πρέπει να αποφεύγουμε

Τρέξιμο και διατροφή - 8 τρόφιμα και ροφήματα που πρέπει να αποφεύγουμε

healthstat.gr
Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

theissue.gr
Το συμπλήρωμα διατροφής που μπορεί να γυρίσει το χρόνο πίσω

Το συμπλήρωμα διατροφής που μπορεί να γυρίσει το χρόνο πίσω

healthstat.gr
Λάρισα: Τα μεγάλα κενά στην παιδιατρική περίθαλψη με αφορμή το τρίχρονο αγοράκι

Λάρισα: Τα μεγάλα κενά στην παιδιατρική περίθαλψη με αφορμή το τρίχρονο αγοράκι

healthstat.gr
Αυτό είναι το ελληνικό πρωινό που θα σε κάνει πιο ευτυχισμένη, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη – Εύκολη συνταγή

Αυτό είναι το ελληνικό πρωινό που θα σε κάνει πιο ευτυχισμένη, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη – Εύκολη συνταγή

theissue.gr
Διεθνείς ενεργειακές διασυνδέσεις: Οι στρατηγικές προτεραιότητες του ΑΔΜΗΕ έως το 2033

Διεθνείς ενεργειακές διασυνδέσεις: Οι στρατηγικές προτεραιότητες του ΑΔΜΗΕ έως το 2033

ienergeia.gr
Γιατί μπήκε στον πάγο η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

Γιατί μπήκε στον πάγο η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

ienergeia.gr