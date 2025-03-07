Games
Greek Economy Saw 2.3% Growth in 2024, GDP at €201.5 Billion

Thanasis Koukakis
Greece’s economy grew by 2.3% in 2024, with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching €201.5 billion, according to an initial estimate released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). The figure reflects an increase from €197.0 billion in 2023, driven by changes in key GDP components.

In nominal terms, Greece’s GDP stood at €237.6 billion in 2024, marking a 5.5% rise from the previous year’s €225.2 billion. The growth is attributed to shifts in the economy’s underlying factors, as outlined in the official report.

Quarterly data indicate that Greece’s economy expanded by 0.9% in the final three months of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. Year-on-year, GDP increased by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, while non-seasonally adjusted data showed an annual growth rate of 2.7%.
ELSTAT emphasized that a second estimate for 2024's GDP will be released on October 16, 2025, in line with the European System of Accounts (ESA 2010) guidelines. The revised figures will incorporate more comprehensive annual data, including business structure statistics, household consumption estimates, balance of payments and trade data, and government finance figures.

