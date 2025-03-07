Greece’s Political Landscape Undergoes Seismic Shifts: Midsummer Reckonings for Party Leaders

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis faces mounting pressure, with his party’s support continuing to decline.

Greece’s political landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, with traditional power structures crumbling and new forces emerging. The ruling New Democracy party is in free fall, according to the latest GPO poll conducted for Star TV, confirming that the political dynamics of the 2023 national elections—and even the 2024 European elections—are now unrecognizable.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis faces mounting pressure, with his party’s support continuing to decline. He has until the autumn to make a crucial decision about his future. If, after the Thessaloniki International Fair in September, he concludes that New Democracy’s downward trend is irreversible, he may have to choose between leading his party into a challenging election cycle—possibly forming a coalition government without himself as prime minister—or stepping aside for a successor. The real danger, however, is that New

Democracy’s numbers could fall even further, making any recovery impossible.

The political shifts extend beyond the ruling party. PASOK, once Greece’s dominant center-left force, has struggled to maintain momentum since Nikos Androulakis' re-election as leader. While he has sought to present PASOK as a credible alternative, its support has steadily declined. If this trend continues, the party may be forced to reconsider its strategy of political independence by the summer—something Androulakis is keen to avoid. His challenge is clear: he must stop trying to appeal to both the right and the left, a strategy that is costing PASOK voters on both sides.

At the same time, parties positioned outside the mainstream are gaining traction. Greek Solution, a nationalist party led by Kyriakos Velopoulos, has solidified its position as the third-strongest political force, establishing a loyal voter base. Meanwhile, the left-wing Course of Freedom, led by former parliamentary speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou, has doubled its support, reflecting a growing appetite for alternatives to Greece’s traditional political establishment. In contrast, Aphrodite Latinopoulou’s right-wing Voice of Reason party is in decline, as it faces backlash over its perceived complicity in covering up the Tempi railway disaster and its tacit support for Mitsotakis in the hope of securing a government role after the next elections.

The Communist Party of Greece is also making gains, positioning itself as a key player by strengthening its connections with major social groups. On the other hand, SYRIZA, the New Left, and smaller progressive movements, including the Ecologists and the political network surrounding businessman Petros Kokkalis, are struggling to regain momentum after suffering internal fractures. If they fail to unite and redefine their message, their chances of electoral success will remain slim. The Democratic Movement, led by former SYRIZA politician Stefanos Kasselakis, appears even further from securing parliamentary representation.

Perhaps the most striking trend in Greek politics today is the growing disillusionment with all existing leaders. A significant portion of voters now express support for “nobody” when asked who is best suited to lead the country, underscoring a deepening frustration with the political class as a whole.

Adding to the uncertainty is the potential international impact of a Trump presidency. While it is still unclear how a second Trump administration could influence Greece’s political and economic trajectory, the prospect introduces yet another layer of unpredictability.