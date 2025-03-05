Hellenic Navy to Deploy High-Tech Naval Drones for Combat and Surveillance

Greece sees this as an opportunity to reinvigorate its fragmented defense industry while simultaneously closing the gap with Turkey, which has made significant strides in military technology.

Greece is moving forward with plans to enhance its naval capabilities by integrating advanced unmanned surface vessels (USVs) into its fleet. The Hellenic Navy aims to deploy these state-of-the-art drones for a wide range of missions, covering the full spectrum of naval warfare. To support this effort, the newly established Hellenic Defense Innovation Center (ELKAK) has issued a call for interest in the development of these unmanned vessels, based on specifications set by the Navy General Staff.

This initiative comes as the European Union is preparing to launch its rearmament strategy. Greece sees this as an opportunity to reinvigorate its fragmented defense industry while simultaneously closing the gap with Turkey, which has made significant strides in military technology. The program, with a budget of €12 million, is expected to move quickly, with an application deadline set for April 15.

In addition to the USV program, ELKAK is inviting companies to submit proposals for a new battle management system. This system will be integrated into older Hellenic Navy gunboats, improving their ability to create a tactical picture at both local and networked levels.

According to ELKAK, two types of USVs will be developed with similar characteristics, ensuring they can handle a broad range of naval operations. Both will be capable of operating manually or autonomously and will be equipped with a remote-controlled gun. They will feature advanced sensor control systems, telecommunications equipment, engine monitoring technology, and weapons control stations, while also having space for a small crew if needed. In autonomous mode, the vessels will operate either individually or in swarms, directed by a remote control station that can also be deployed aboard Hellenic Navy ships.

The vessels will be designed to operate around the clock and will be equipped with domestically produced electro-optical sensors, thermal cameras, laser targeting systems for long-range target identification, navigation radar, and countermeasure deployment systems. To improve their survivability in combat, they will also include anti-drone systems, with provisions for future integration of rocket or guided missile launchers. The Navy is considering equipping them with Israeli-made Spike missiles, allowing them to strike enemy ships and coastal targets.