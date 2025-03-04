Greek Energy Grid at Risk Over Easter Due to Renewable Power Oversupply

Greece's electricity grid is facing a serious risk of instability during the Easter holiday, with the possibility of widespread blackouts due to the increasing dominance of renewable energy sources.

The country's Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy, and Water (RAAEY) is preparing to activate its Crisis Management Committee within the first ten days of March, instructing system operators to present contingency plans to address the growing challenges.

The most critical period is expected to be from Good Friday to Easter Monday, when electricity demand will drop significantly as businesses shut down, while renewable energy production—particularly from solar power—remains high. This mismatch creates instability in the grid, increasing the likelihood of disruptions or even a major blackout.

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) has already warned that the risk this year is greater than in 2024. Last Easter, grid operators had to remove half of the renewable energy production from the system to maintain balance. This year, even more drastic measures are being considered, including the complete disconnection of around 7,000 photovoltaic systems that lack remote control capabilities. Authorities are also weighing the option of halting electricity imports if necessary to stabilize the network.

Concerns are further heightened by the fact that this year, Orthodox and Catholic Easter coincide, leading to reduced electricity demand not just in Greece but also in neighboring countries. With lower demand across the region, Greece will have limited options for exporting excess power, increasing the strain on the grid.

The instability stems from three main factors: the rapid expansion of renewable energy, which has now reached an installed capacity of 14.5 gigawatts; the absence of remote-control systems in most photovoltaic installations, despite regulatory requirements; and the limited ability to export surplus electricity due to low demand in neighboring markets.