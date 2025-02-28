Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

The €524M Nautilus Project: All Talk, No Action?

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
The €524M Nautilus Project: All Talk, No Action?
The Nautilus Project has been making headlines in Greece as a massive €524 million investment aimed at transforming the port of Astakos, in western Greece, into a premier mega yacht marina.

Reports had suggested that the Greek Interministerial Committee for Strategic Investments had approved the project, paving the way for its development. However, as of yesterday, the General Secretariat of Private Investments at the Ministry of Development claimed to have no knowledge of the matter, raising questions about the project's status.

The Nautilus Project is an ambitious plan to convert the existing Naval Industrial Zone (NA.VI.PE.) in Platygiali, Astakos, into a luxury marina catering to mega yachts. The proposal envisions approximately 350 berths, including 105 designated for yachts over 40 meters in length. If completed, the development would span 1,800 hectares, making it the largest marina in the Mediterranean. In addition to the marina, the project includes a business park, high-end vacation residences, a five-star hotel, commercial spaces, and a conference center.

The investment is led by MYMAR Nautilus Investments (Mega Yacht Marina and Resort), a Cyprus-based company that has been working on structuring the project for five years. Other key partners include the Greek construction firm Archirodon, yachting services provider BWA Yachting (owned by the Vassiliou family), and A1 Yacht Trade. There have been rumors that the project could receive funding from the United Arab Emirates, but no concrete confirmation has surfaced.

Despite reports of governmental approval, the project faces a significant hurdle: the developers have yet to secure ownership of the land needed to proceed. The key to moving forward lies in acquiring APE Investment Property S.A., the company that controls and manages the maritime and industrial zones at Platygiali. Currently, Alpha Bank holds a 71.08% stake in this company, while Piraeus Bank owns the remaining 28.92%. Although Alpha Bank has been looking to sell its stake for the past three years and has engaged in negotiations with MYMAR and Archirodon, no deal has been finalized. Insiders suggest the 71.08% stake is valued between €45-50 million, but the talks have stalled repeatedly, leaving the project's future uncertain.

Another critical factor is the acquisition of a 19-hectare plot owned by ETVA Industrial Parks S.A., which sits in the middle of the proposed development. Without securing this land, the project cannot move forward. While the cost of this plot is relatively minor compared to the overall investment—given that land in the area sells for around €78,000 per hectare—negotiations have been challenging. MYMAR and Archirodon reportedly made an offer to ETVA Industrial Parks two years ago, but their bid was rejected as too low.

Although much has been written about the Nautilus Project, the potential involvement of Arab investors, and the prospect of fast-track approvals, its future remains highly uncertain. Without a finalized agreement with Alpha Bank and ETVA Industrial Parks, the project is at a standstill, leaving its grand vision for a world-class mega yacht marina hanging in the balance.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Η «εξομολόγηση» του Νεϊμάρ: Πώς ο Γκουαρδιόλα πήγε να τον… κλέψει από την Μπαρτσελόνα!

Η «εξομολόγηση» του Νεϊμάρ: Πώς ο Γκουαρδιόλα πήγε να τον… κλέψει από την Μπαρτσελόνα!

Η vintage Αρμάνι του Σιλντς, (απ)έδειξε στον Τάις πως… «εδώ είναι Euroleague»

Η vintage Αρμάνι του Σιλντς, (απ)έδειξε στον Τάις πως… «εδώ είναι Euroleague»

Νέα αποκάλυψη για τα Τέμπη: Το «εξαφανισμένο» κόκπιτ της δεύτερης μηχανής

Νέα αποκάλυψη για τα Τέμπη: Το «εξαφανισμένο» κόκπιτ της δεύτερης μηχανής

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Σκλαβενίτης, ΑΒ Βασιλόπουλος, myMarket, Μασούτης: Τι ώρα θα είναι κλειστά τα σούπερ μάρκετ σήμερα

Σκλαβενίτης, ΑΒ Βασιλόπουλος, myMarket, Μασούτης: Τι ώρα θα είναι κλειστά τα σούπερ μάρκετ σήμερα

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Απεργία σήμερα: Τι ισχύει για μετρό, ηλεκτρικό, τραμ - Ποιοι σταθμοί κλείνουν για το συλλαλητήριο

Απεργία σήμερα: Τι ισχύει για μετρό, ηλεκτρικό, τραμ - Ποιοι σταθμοί κλείνουν για το συλλαλητήριο

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Τι αναφέρει ο κανονισμός ως προς την απόφαση για διακοπή και εκκένωση στο «Ηρακλής-Ερμής Σχηματαρίου»

Τι αναφέρει ο κανονισμός ως προς την απόφαση για διακοπή και εκκένωση στο «Ηρακλής-Ερμής Σχηματαρίου»

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής που βοήθησε τον Γκουαρδιόλα να καταλάβει το ποδόσφαιρο, ΔΕΝ είναι ο Λιονέλ Μέσι!

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής που βοήθησε τον Γκουαρδιόλα να καταλάβει το ποδόσφαιρο, ΔΕΝ είναι ο Λιονέλ Μέσι!

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

Πορτοκαλόπιτα με καστανή ζάχαρη: Γλυκιά και υγιεινή απόλαυση για την Καθαρά Δευτέρα

Πορτοκαλόπιτα με καστανή ζάχαρη: Γλυκιά και υγιεινή απόλαυση για την Καθαρά Δευτέρα

Αυτή είναι η νέα… «πριγκίπισσα της Ελλάδας»

Αυτή είναι η νέα… «πριγκίπισσα της Ελλάδας»

Το top serum με 4.8 αστέρια στα Sephora – Εξαφανίζει τις κηλίδες και προσφέρει λάμψη

Το top serum με 4.8 αστέρια στα Sephora – Εξαφανίζει τις κηλίδες και προσφέρει λάμψη

Ιωάννα Τούνη – «Η… αποκαθήλωση»: Έκλεισε οριστικά το μαγαζί της – Τι συνέβη

Ιωάννα Τούνη – «Η… αποκαθήλωση»: Έκλεισε οριστικά το μαγαζί της – Τι συνέβη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Government Denied It for Two Years - Now Investigators Confirm ‘Unknown Fuel’ in Tempi Crash

Greek Government Denied It for Two Years - Now Investigators Confirm ‘Unknown Fuel’ in Tempi Crash

News In English
Eurobank Strengthens Its Diversified Business Model, Eyes Strategic Acquisitions Across Europe

Eurobank Strengthens Its Diversified Business Model, Eyes Strategic Acquisitions Across Europe

News In English
Greece Overhauls 2025 Tax Returns: Key Changes to E1 Form and Income Rules

Greece Overhauls 2025 Tax Returns: Key Changes to E1 Form and Income Rules

News In English
Tempi Tragedy Anniversary Sparks Nationwide Strikes and Rallies

Tempi Tragedy Anniversary Sparks Nationwide Strikes and Rallies

News In English

NETWORK

Harvard: Ένα πορτοκάλι την ημέρα μπορεί να μειώσει τον κίνδυνο κατάθλιψης κατά 20%

Harvard: Ένα πορτοκάλι την ημέρα μπορεί να μειώσει τον κίνδυνο κατάθλιψης κατά 20%

healthstat.gr
Γαστρεντερολόγος: «Εάν τρώτε αυτό κάθε μέρα θα αδυνατίσετε»

Γαστρεντερολόγος: «Εάν τρώτε αυτό κάθε μέρα θα αδυνατίσετε»

healthstat.gr
«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

theissue.gr
Το top serum με 4.8 αστέρια στα Sephora – Εξαφανίζει τις κηλίδες και προσφέρει λάμψη

Το top serum με 4.8 αστέρια στα Sephora – Εξαφανίζει τις κηλίδες και προσφέρει λάμψη

theissue.gr
Πορτοκαλόπιτα με καστανή ζάχαρη: Γλυκιά και υγιεινή απόλαυση για την Καθαρά Δευτέρα

Πορτοκαλόπιτα με καστανή ζάχαρη: Γλυκιά και υγιεινή απόλαυση για την Καθαρά Δευτέρα

theissue.gr
Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

ienergeia.gr
Καθαρά Δευτέρα: Πώς θα ξεχωρίσετε τα φρέσκα θαλασσινά

Καθαρά Δευτέρα: Πώς θα ξεχωρίσετε τα φρέσκα θαλασσινά

healthstat.gr
ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ienergeia.gr