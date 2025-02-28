Games
Eurobank Strengthens Its Diversified Business Model, Eyes Strategic Acquisitions Across Europe

Eurobank is reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution by maintaining a diversified business model that ensures both resilience and strong profitability.

Presenting the bank’s financial results for 2024, CEO Fokion Karavias announced on Thursday that Eurobank is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities in banking, insurance, and asset management across Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Luxembourg. With €1.5 billion in available capital, the bank aims to expand through mid-sized acquisitions, further diversifying its revenue sources after successfully broadening its geographic footprint.

In 2024, Eurobank reported total assets of €101.2 billion and net profits of €1.484 billion. Greece remained the bank’s core market, contributing €775 million, or 52 percent of total net profits. The bank’s Greek operations accounted for €58.8 billion in assets, with loans totaling €33.7 billion and deposits reaching €43.3 billion. Wealth management emerged as a key growth area, climbing to €12.4 billion and underscoring Eurobank’s strategic focus on high-value financial services.

Beyond Greece, Cyprus played a crucial role in the bank’s profitability. Through Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus, the bank posted net earnings of €485 million, representing 14 percent of the Group’s total profits. With €27.5 billion in assets, €8.7 billion in loans, and €23.6 billion in deposits, the Cypriot market proved to be an invaluable part of Eurobank’s expansion strategy.

In Bulgaria, the bank recorded a net profit of €208 million, supported by €11.5 billion in assets, €7.6 billion in loans, and €8.8 billion in deposits. Meanwhile, in Luxembourg, Eurobank strengthened its international presence, particularly in wealth management, where assets reached €3.8 billion. The country’s total assets stood at €3.2 billion, with deposits amounting to €2.9 billion. Although net profits in Luxembourg were lower at €27 million, the market remains a strategic component of Eurobank’s broader diversification efforts.

