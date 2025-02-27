Positive Signals for OTE's Performance as Data Usage and Subscription Growth Surge

The total number of OTE’s mobile subscribers reached 7.143 million.

Encouraging signs for OTE’s trajectory emerged from the latest data presented by the company’s President and CEO, Kostas Nebis, during a Wednesday briefing with analysts. The average data usage per subscriber saw a significant 21% year-on-year increase, reaching 15.3 GB in the fourth quarter, while overall data traffic surged by 24%. These figures underscore the growing demand for connectivity and the increasing reliance of users on mobile networks. Although average data usage was slightly higher in the third quarter (15.9 GB), indicating seasonal fluctuations, the broader upward trend remains intact.

Additionally, a 6.5% annual rise in postpaid subscribers further strengthens OTE’s revenue stability and supports its strategic focus on expanding into higher-value customer segments. The total number of mobile subscribers reached 7.143 million, with 2.857 million on contract plans and 4.286 million on prepaid services. This shift toward premium services highlights OTE’s potential for further monetization. While the robust growth in data consumption and contract subscriptions presents positive prospects for the company, infrastructure adequacy remains a key concern. The rapid expansion of mobile usage could lead to network congestion unless necessary investments are made, posing challenges for future management.

During a conference call with analysts on OTE’s 2024 financial results, Kostas Nebis highlighted the anticipated benefits of a sports content-sharing agreement with Nova, coupled with stricter anti-piracy regulations. These factors are expected to drive further growth in Cosmote TV’s subscriber base in 2025. Cosmote TV has maintained its upward trajectory in the pay-TV sector, with service penetration reaching 32% and subscribers rising to 726,000—marking a 7.2% annual increase. In the fourth quarter alone, the platform added 15,000 net new subscriptions, bringing the total for the year to 49,000. This growth is attributed to a strategic content expansion, with Cosmote TV securing major broadcasting rights for the 2024-2028 period.

On the sports front, the company retained the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League through 2027, while securing additional UEFA rights until 2028. It also continues to air matches of Greek football teams until 2025, holding agreements with eight of the 14 Superleague clubs, and remains the broadcaster of Italy’s Serie A until the end of the 2023-2024 season. Finally, a key strategic move for Cosmote TV’s competitive positioning is its collaboration with Netflix, integrating another major brand into its platform to enhance its content offering.