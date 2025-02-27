Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Positive Signals for OTE's Performance as Data Usage and Subscription Growth Surge

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Positive Signals for OTE&#039;s Performance as Data Usage and Subscription Growth Surge Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI/ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
The total number of OTE’s mobile subscribers reached 7.143 million.

Encouraging signs for OTE’s trajectory emerged from the latest data presented by the company’s President and CEO, Kostas Nebis, during a Wednesday briefing with analysts. The average data usage per subscriber saw a significant 21% year-on-year increase, reaching 15.3 GB in the fourth quarter, while overall data traffic surged by 24%. These figures underscore the growing demand for connectivity and the increasing reliance of users on mobile networks. Although average data usage was slightly higher in the third quarter (15.9 GB), indicating seasonal fluctuations, the broader upward trend remains intact.

Additionally, a 6.5% annual rise in postpaid subscribers further strengthens OTE’s revenue stability and supports its strategic focus on expanding into higher-value customer segments. The total number of mobile subscribers reached 7.143 million, with 2.857 million on contract plans and 4.286 million on prepaid services. This shift toward premium services highlights OTE’s potential for further monetization. While the robust growth in data consumption and contract subscriptions presents positive prospects for the company, infrastructure adequacy remains a key concern. The rapid expansion of mobile usage could lead to network congestion unless necessary investments are made, posing challenges for future management.

During a conference call with analysts on OTE’s 2024 financial results, Kostas Nebis highlighted the anticipated benefits of a sports content-sharing agreement with Nova, coupled with stricter anti-piracy regulations. These factors are expected to drive further growth in Cosmote TV’s subscriber base in 2025. Cosmote TV has maintained its upward trajectory in the pay-TV sector, with service penetration reaching 32% and subscribers rising to 726,000—marking a 7.2% annual increase. In the fourth quarter alone, the platform added 15,000 net new subscriptions, bringing the total for the year to 49,000. This growth is attributed to a strategic content expansion, with Cosmote TV securing major broadcasting rights for the 2024-2028 period.

On the sports front, the company retained the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League through 2027, while securing additional UEFA rights until 2028. It also continues to air matches of Greek football teams until 2025, holding agreements with eight of the 14 Superleague clubs, and remains the broadcaster of Italy’s Serie A until the end of the 2023-2024 season. Finally, a key strategic move for Cosmote TV’s competitive positioning is its collaboration with Netflix, integrating another major brand into its platform to enhance its content offering.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας εξήγησε γιατί ο Ολυμπιακός απέκτησε τον Σέιμπεν Λι

Ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας εξήγησε γιατί ο Ολυμπιακός απέκτησε τον Σέιμπεν Λι

Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ vs Ματίας Αλμέιδα: Το απόλυτο crash test, έχει ξεκάθαρο νικητή!

Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ vs Ματίας Αλμέιδα: Το απόλυτο crash test, έχει ξεκάθαρο νικητή!

Μήνυμα Καρυστιανού στη νεολαία μέσω του Dnews: «Μαζί θα βρούμε το χαμένο οξυγόνο»

Μήνυμα Καρυστιανού στη νεολαία μέσω του Dnews: «Μαζί θα βρούμε το χαμένο οξυγόνο»

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

ΕΦΚΑ: Χωρίς ιατροφαρμακευτική περίθαλψη 450.000 μη μισθωτοί από την 1η Μαρτίου

ΕΦΚΑ: Χωρίς ιατροφαρμακευτική περίθαλψη 450.000 μη μισθωτοί από την 1η Μαρτίου

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Ανοίγει 1η Μαρτίου η πλατφόρμα Α21-Επίδομα Παιδιού για υποβολή αιτήσεων

Ανοίγει 1η Μαρτίου η πλατφόρμα Α21-Επίδομα Παιδιού για υποβολή αιτήσεων

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

«Στιγμές της Δόξας σου»: «Έρχεται» ΣΟΥΠΕΡ ντοκιμαντέρ από τους Betarades για τα 100 χρόνια του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

«Στιγμές της Δόξας σου»: «Έρχεται» ΣΟΥΠΕΡ ντοκιμαντέρ από τους Betarades για τα 100 χρόνια του Ολυμπιακού! (video)

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής που βοήθησε τον Γκουαρδιόλα να καταλάβει το ποδόσφαιρο, ΔΕΝ είναι ο Λιονέλ Μέσι!

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής που βοήθησε τον Γκουαρδιόλα να καταλάβει το ποδόσφαιρο, ΔΕΝ είναι ο Λιονέλ Μέσι!

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

«Ποια ήταν η πιο διάσημη αρχαία Ελληνίδα;» – Ιστορικός απαντά σε όλες τις ερωτήσεις μας για τις γυναίκες στην αρχαία Ελλάδα

«Ποια ήταν η πιο διάσημη αρχαία Ελληνίδα;» – Ιστορικός απαντά σε όλες τις ερωτήσεις μας για τις γυναίκες στην αρχαία Ελλάδα

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Για 5η μέρα στη ΜΕΘ – Καθοριστικά τα επόμενα 24ωρα, τι λένε οι γιατροί

Αλέξης Κούγιας: Για 5η μέρα στη ΜΕΘ – Καθοριστικά τα επόμενα 24ωρα, τι λένε οι γιατροί

Ιωάννα Τούνη – «Η… αποκαθήλωση»: Έκλεισε οριστικά το μαγαζί της – Τι συνέβη

Ιωάννα Τούνη – «Η… αποκαθήλωση»: Έκλεισε οριστικά το μαγαζί της – Τι συνέβη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

«Κακές Ιδέες»: Πρώτο τρέιλερ και φωτογραφίες από τη νέα σειρά του Διονύση Ατζαράκη

«Κακές Ιδέες»: Πρώτο τρέιλερ και φωτογραφίες από τη νέα σειρά του Διονύση Ατζαράκη

Entertainment
Η Cosmote αλλάζει όνομα

Η Cosmote αλλάζει όνομα

Επιχειρήσεις
«Κακές Ιδέες»: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα σειρά του Διονύση Ατζαράκη

«Κακές Ιδέες»: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα σειρά του Διονύση Ατζαράκη

Entertainment
Ο Σωτήρης Τσαφούλιας ετοιμάζει το ελληνικό «La Casa de Papel»: Φωτογραφίες από τα γυρίσματα

Ο Σωτήρης Τσαφούλιας ετοιμάζει το ελληνικό «La Casa de Papel»: Φωτογραφίες από τα γυρίσματα

Entertainment

NETWORK

Σαρακοστιανά: Που κυμαίνονται φέτος οι τιμές των κατεψυγμένων προϊόντων

Σαρακοστιανά: Που κυμαίνονται φέτος οι τιμές των κατεψυγμένων προϊόντων

healthstat.gr
Κορωνοϊός: 7 νέοι θάνατοι και 16 νέες εισαγωγές – Η έκθεση ΕΟΔΥ

Κορωνοϊός: 7 νέοι θάνατοι και 16 νέες εισαγωγές – Η έκθεση ΕΟΔΥ

healthstat.gr
Σπ. Θεοδωρόπουλος: Βολές στην κυβέρνηση για ακριβή ενέργεια και επενδύσεις

Σπ. Θεοδωρόπουλος: Βολές στην κυβέρνηση για ακριβή ενέργεια και επενδύσεις

ienergeia.gr
ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ienergeia.gr
Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

ienergeia.gr
Γρίπη: 4 νέοι θάνατοι και 8 σοβαρά κρούσματα με νοσηλεία σε ΜΕΘ

Γρίπη: 4 νέοι θάνατοι και 8 σοβαρά κρούσματα με νοσηλεία σε ΜΕΘ

healthstat.gr
Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

Mr Tourism World: Έλληνας ο δεύτερος ομορφότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο (Εικόνες και βίντεο)

theissue.gr
«Ποια ήταν η πιο διάσημη αρχαία Ελληνίδα;» – Ιστορικός απαντά σε όλες τις ερωτήσεις μας για τις γυναίκες στην αρχαία Ελλάδα

«Ποια ήταν η πιο διάσημη αρχαία Ελληνίδα;» – Ιστορικός απαντά σε όλες τις ερωτήσεις μας για τις γυναίκες στην αρχαία Ελλάδα

theissue.gr