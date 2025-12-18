Elxis data further reveal how rapidly the market has evolved in recent years.

Foreign buyers showed a clear preference in 2025 for mid-range holiday homes in Greece, with an average purchase value of €450,000. This represents a 37.3% increase compared with 2024 and reflects a broader shift among international buyers toward higher-quality properties and larger investment budgets. These conclusions come from the latest market survey by Elxis – At Home in Greece, a company specialising in the sale of Greek holiday homes to overseas buyers.

According to Elxis CEO George Gavrielidis, up until 2023 most clients set their upper spending limit at around €450,000 to €500,000, a range that applied to a relatively small segment of buyers. The majority, he notes, were typically purchasing properties priced between €300,000 and €350,000.

That profile has now changed markedly. Company data show strong demand for properties priced above €500,000, particularly newly built homes offering private swimming pools, spacious interiors, gardens and modern amenities. Interest is also growing at higher price levels, with an increasing number of transactions recorded in the €600,000 to €1 million range, indicating a gradual move toward premium and high-end purchases.

Elxis data further reveal how rapidly the market has evolved in recent years. In 2022, the average value of holiday homes sold stood at just €263,000. By 2025, this figure had risen to €450,000, an increase of 71% in only three years. While part of this growth reflects general price inflation in the property market, it is also linked to the higher construction standards and improved specifications of new developments. Over the past year, the average price of a newly built villa with a garden and swimming pool increased by 10.2%, reaching €4,675 per square metre, compared with €3,458 per square metre in 2022, a total rise of 35%.

In terms of buyer origin, the strongest demand in 2025 came from the Netherlands, Germany and North America, including the United States and Canada. By contrast, interest from the United Kingdom declined significantly, a development that Elxis attributes to the weakening economic conditions in the UK.

Spending levels rose across all major buyer groups. The average value of properties purchased by Dutch and Belgian buyers increased by 33.55% compared with 2024, while German buyers recorded a rise of 32.08%. Buyers from North America showed the largest increase, with average purchase values up by 43.13%. This sharp rise is also linked to recent changes in Greece’s residency-by-investment programme, which raised the minimum investment threshold required to qualify for a Golden Visa.

Commenting on the shift toward higher-value purchases, Mr Gavrielidis explains that newly built villas priced between €400,000 and €500,000, featuring private pools and either close proximity to the sea or sea views, are increasingly difficult to find in other European markets. He adds that such properties appeal not only as lifestyle purchases but also as investments, as they can generate rental income for part of the year and offer strong potential for capital appreciation over time.