Widespread Distrust in Greek Institutions as Majority Doubt Justice for Tempi Victims

A new poll by Prorata reveals a deep crisis of public trust in the Greek government, judiciary, and opposition, particularly in relation to the investigation of the deadly train crash in Tempi.

According to the survey, an overwhelming 68% of Greeks believe that justice will not be served in the case, while only 28% think the opposite. A small 4% remain undecided or declined to answer. The findings, presented by Attica TV, underscore widespread skepticism about the country’s institutions and their ability to handle the tragedy transparently.

Public dissatisfaction extends beyond the government to Greece’s judiciary and political opposition. The poll shows that 77% of respondents are not convinced that the government is making a genuine effort to uncover the truth behind the Tempi disaster.

The same percentage expresses disillusionment with the judiciary’s handling of the case, while 71% doubt that the parliamentary opposition will push for meaningful accountability. Even grassroots efforts have not escaped public skepticism, with 25% expressing disappointment in citizen-led protests and 20% dissatisfied with the actions of the victims' families.

In terms of political trends, the poll indicates a significant decline for the ruling New Democracy (ND) party, which now holds 22.5% in voting intention—a drop of three percentage points since the last Prorata survey in December 2024. However, the decline in ND’s support has not translated into major gains for center-left parties. PASOK registers 15%, down from 16%, while SYRIZA sees a modest increase from 7% to 8%. A striking takeaway from the survey is that, for the first time, the gap between the leading and second-largest party has narrowed to 7.5 percentage points.

The biggest political shifts, however, are occurring on the right. Greek Solution, a nationalist party, has surged from 8% to 11%, while Voice of Reason, led by Aphrodite Latinopoulou, has gained ground, reaching 6%. Zoe Konstantopoulou’s left-wing party, Plefsi Eleftherias (Course of Freedom), has seen the most dramatic rise, doubling its support from 4.5% to 9%. The Communist Party (KKE) has also experienced a small boost, now polling at 9%.

In the broader vote estimation, New Democracy remains in the lead with 25%, followed by PASOK at 16.5%. Greek Solution ranks third with 12.5%, while KKE and Plefsi Eleftherias are tied in fourth place.

SYRIZA trails with 9%, ahead of Voice of Reason at 6.5% and the newly formed New Left at 3%. Smaller parties, including NIKI, MeRA25, and the Democracy Movement, remain below the parliamentary threshold.