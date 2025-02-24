Games
Greece on Edge: Mass Protests Expected on February 28 Over Tempi Tragedy

The Greek government is bracing for mass protests on Friday, February 28, as public outrage over the Tempi rail disaster reaches a boiling point.

Officials at Maximos Mansion acknowledge the growing wave of discontent but also believe there are systematic efforts to escalate tensions, particularly through social media.

A government source has observed that hostility online is now more intense than even during Greece’s financial crisis years.

Anti-government sentiment has surged across digital platforms, with many posts explicitly calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Government monitoring of online activity has detected a resurgence of long-dormant accounts, some inactive for years, fueling suspicion that automated bots, rather than real users, may be amplifying the outrage.
Behind closed doors, top government officials are deeply concerned about the scale of the protests, particularly in city squares across the country. They anticipate that the upcoming demonstrations will dwarf those of the previous month. While the government’s primary goal is to ensure that protests remain peaceful, officials recognize the challenges in managing such a volatile situation.

"With thousands of people gathering, no one can predict how events will unfold," one official admitted.

Emergency meetings have already taken place at Maximos Mansion, with Public Order Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis at the helm. More discussions are scheduled in the coming days to refine security strategies and prevent missteps.

Within the Ministry of Citizen Protection and the leadership of the Hellenic Police, concerns are mounting over an unprecedented level of mobilization among anarchist and anti-authoritarian groups. These factions see the February 28 demonstration as a pivotal moment—a «mother of all battles"—and a chance to reignite their base.

Anarchist collectives have been issuing widespread online calls to action, urging supporters to attend organizing meetings in preparation for the protests. One group’s public statement declared its intent to coordinate efforts nationwide, framing the government’s handling of the Tempi disaster as a "state-sponsored capitalist crime." Calls for participation are spreading beyond Athens to cities such as Patras, Thessaloniki, and Alexandroupoli.

Meanwhile, security officials are also monitoring potential far-right mobilization. Given the expected size of the protests—comparable to the massive turnout on January 26—police officials are working to prepare for any large-scale unrest, both in the capital and across Greece.

