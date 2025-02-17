Games
Celebrating Maria Callas: Documentary Focuses on the Diva’s Roots in Greece

Celebrating Maria Callas: Documentary Focuses on the Diva’s Roots in Greece Φωτογραφία: EUROKINISSI
Featuring rare archival footage, previously unreleased recordings, and interviews, "Mary, Mariana, Maria" sheds light on Callas's personal and artistic growth in wartime Athens, as well as her return to Greece in 1975 as an internationally renowned opera star.

On February 13, 2025, the documentary "Mary, Mariana, Maria: The Unknown Greek Years of Callas" made its debut in Greek cinemas, with production sponsored by Public Power Corporation (PPC). Garnering glowing reviews from both Greek and international critics, the film offers audiences a rare glimpse into the lesser-known early years of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. PPC, recognizing the pivotal role of art and culture in shaping national identity, is playing an active role in preserving and promoting Greece's cultural heritage.

Featuring rare archival footage, previously unreleased recordings, and interviews, "Mary, Mariana, Maria" sheds light on Callas's personal and artistic growth in wartime Athens, as well as her return to Greece in 1975 as an internationally renowned opera star. The film premiered globally on December 2, 2023, at the Greek National Opera, a date that marked the centenary of Callas’s birth. Since then, it has drawn significant international attention, with features on major outlets like France TV 5.

“Mary, Mariana, Maria: The Unknown Greek Years of Callas”, written and researched by Vassilis Louras, directed by Michalis Asthenidis and Vassilis Louras, and produced by Stella Aggelletou, will be released on February 13, 2025, in Greece through Cinobo. The film offers a fresh perspective on the iconic diva and gives audiences the opportunity to experience the magic of her musical legacy. The documentary was created as part of the National Opera's Year of Callas and aligns with the UNESCO 2023 Maria Callas Anniversary Year, with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). The artistic direction of the Year of Callas celebrations was led by Artistic Director Giorgos Koumentakis.

In 2023, PPC, as the official sponsor of the Year of Callas, supported a series of key events and performances by the Greek National Opera, helping to honor the 100th anniversary of Callas’s birth and amplify the cultural legacy of one of the 20th century's most iconic singers. Sofia Dimtsa, PPC’s General Manager of Corporate Relations and Communications, commented: “Maria Callas, with her extraordinary voice, left an indelible mark on the history of opera, establishing herself as one of the greatest musical icons of the 20th century. As PPC, we not only aim to honor her memory, but also to contribute to the preservation and promotion of the cultural riches she left behind.”

