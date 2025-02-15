Games
Athens College Opens Applications for 2025-2026 Scholarships

Athens College, a prestigious institution founded in 1925, continues its long-standing tradition of providing financial aid through scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year. These scholarships, a fundamental part of the school’s educational and social philosophy, support students with exceptional academic achievements as well as those in need of financial assistance.

The entrance exams for the upcoming school year are set to take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the school’s campus in Athens. Candidates will compete for admission to Grade 3 of Primary School, Grade 1 of Middle School, Grade 1 of High School, and the first year of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IB1). Applications must be submitted to the Admissions Office by Wednesday, February 26.

As part of its commitment to making high-quality education accessible, Athens College will offer a significant number of scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year. For students entering Grade 1 of Middle School, seventy will be eligible for full or partial financial aid, while up to eight top-performing candidates will receive merit-based scholarships, regardless of their financial background.

In Grade 1 of High School financial assistance will be provided to the top twenty students based on financial criteria, with an additional four students receiving merit scholarships for outstanding entrance exam results. For students entering the first year of the IB Diploma Programme, one merit-based scholarship will be awarded.

In an effort to support students from outside the Athens metropolitan area, the school also offers regional scholarships to those who excel in the entrance exams and meet specific financial criteria. For the 2025-2026 academic year, special scholarships will be available for students from the South Aegean region, Central Greece (including Euboea), and Epirus.

All scholarships remain in effect until the student graduates, provided they continue to meet the eligibility criteria set at the time of admission. Additionally, recipients must maintain an excellent standard of conduct to retain their scholarship.

