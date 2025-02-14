Games
Greek MEP Questions Government’s Controversial Lobbying Contract in Washington

Farandouris, a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defense, pointed to recent reports from international media, including EU Observer, that reveal the lobbying agreement.

Greek Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nikolas Farandouris has raised concerns over the Greek government’s decision to hire the U.S.-based lobbying firm BGR for $600,000. The contract, intended to improve diplomatic access in Washington, has drawn scrutiny due to BGR’s ties to third countries, including Azerbaijan.

Farandouris, a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defense, pointed to recent reports from international media, including EU Observer, that reveal the lobbying agreement. The contract reportedly aimed to help Greece engage with U.S. officials during the Trump administration. It placed Fred Turner, a former Democratic congressional advisor, at the helm of Greece’s portfolio—an appointment that raises further questions given the current Republican majority in Congress.

The timing of these revelations is particularly sensitive, occurring amid heightened tensions in Greek-Turkish relations. With Turkey’s increasingly assertive stance in the region, military acquisitions from France and Italy, and its growing ties with Syria, Farandouris argues that Greece’s communication with Washington should be a top priority. However, he questions whether outsourcing this responsibility to a lobbying firm with no prior experience in Greek-American affairs is the right approach.

Farandouris has also raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest. BGR has long represented Azerbaijan in its dispute with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, a position that could put Greece at odds with key allies within the Armenian-American community and other influential lobbying groups in the U.S. The fact that details of the Greek government’s contract surfaced in Turkish media further adds to the controversy, prompting speculation about the transparency and strategic wisdom of the deal.

In his statement, Farandouris questioned how and why BGR was selected despite its lack of connections to the Greek-American community and understanding of Greek interests. He also criticized the choice of Fred Turner, noting his limited relevance to Greece’s geopolitical concerns. Given the stakes involved, he argued that Greece should be strengthening direct diplomatic channels with Washington rather than relying on a firm with questionable ties.

Calling the situation deeply concerning, Farandouris urged the Greek government to provide immediate explanations, emphasizing that such decisions could have serious consequences for Greece’s foreign policy and international alliances.

