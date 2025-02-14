Games
News In English

Sorbonne Paris Nord Seeks to Establish Greece’s First Non-State University

Sorbonne Paris Nord Seeks to Establish Greece’s First Non-State University Φωτογραφία: Unsplash
The French public university Sorbonne Paris Nord has submitted an application to establish Greece’s first non-state, non-profit university, marking a significant development in the country's higher education system.

A delegation from the university filed the request earlier today, Friday, at Greece’s Ministry of Education.

Sorbonne Paris Nord is one of 13 public universities in Paris and already collaborates with a college operating in Greece. This move makes it the first foreign university to seek official recognition under Greece’s newly introduced legal framework, which allows for the licensing of non-state universities.

The application marks the beginning of the approval process, which now depends on a review by the National Authority for Higher Education (ETHAAE). The institution must meet the legal criteria and address any additional clarifications required before receiving final approval to operate.

The licensing process for non-state universities in Greece began in January and will remain open until March 1, 2025. According to Greek Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the government is expected to announce by late spring which institutions have been approved. Those that receive authorization will begin operations in September 2025.

