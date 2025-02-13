Seismic Swarm Shakes Greece’s Cyclades Islands: Over 1,100 Quakes Since February 1st

The Greek Cyclades have been rattled by an unrelenting wave of seismic activity, with more than 1,100 earthquakes recorded since February 1st.

The strongest tremor, measuring 5.3 in magnitude, has heightened concerns about what might come next, as the region remains on edge.

As tremors persist, so too does the divisive debate among Greek seismologists over the trajectory of the seismic activity. What began as scientific disagreement has now escalated into a heated dispute, with some experts criticized for prematurely suggesting that the phenomenon was subsiding.

On Wednesday night, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck between Santorini and Amorgos, with its epicenter 25 kilometers north-northwest of Anafi, according to the Greek Geodynamic Institute. Earlier that evening, a 4.2-magnitude tremor was recorded near Amorgos, originating 16 kilometers south-southwest of Arkesini at a depth of 11.3 kilometers.

With seismic activity showing no signs of slowing, Greek authorities took swift action. On Wednesday, the government officially declared Amorgos in a state of emergency, expanding financial relief measures to support workers and businesses affected by the ongoing quakes.

Greek Minister of Labor Niki Kerameus announced that the government would provide financial aid, suspension of employment contracts, and social security coverage for impacted residents. She confirmed that these measures would extend to the entire municipality of Amorgos.

As fears of power outages mount, Santorini is turning to an unexpected but time-honored solution—a local tradition of lighting thousands of small tin lanterns, historically used on Good Friday to illuminate the village of Pyrgos. Now, officials are considering using the practice as an emergency lighting measure in case of a blackout.

As concerns spread beyond Greece’s borders, Turkish and Israeli scientists have raised alarms over the possibility that the ongoing tremors could trigger a stronger earthquake or even a tsunami. Speaking on Wednesday, Greek seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos said their caution is well-founded. He pointed to past seismic events with similar characteristics that led to tsunamis affecting both countries.

While acknowledging that the earthquake sequence remains active, Papadopoulos suggested that a "glimmer of optimism" could emerge in the coming days. However, he urged continued vigilance as the situation unfolds.