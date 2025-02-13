Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Seismic Swarm Shakes Greece’s Cyclades Islands: Over 1,100 Quakes Since February 1st

eurokinissi eurokinissi
The Greek Cyclades have been rattled by an unrelenting wave of seismic activity, with more than 1,100 earthquakes recorded since February 1st.

The strongest tremor, measuring 5.3 in magnitude, has heightened concerns about what might come next, as the region remains on edge.

As tremors persist, so too does the divisive debate among Greek seismologists over the trajectory of the seismic activity. What began as scientific disagreement has now escalated into a heated dispute, with some experts criticized for prematurely suggesting that the phenomenon was subsiding.

On Wednesday night, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck between Santorini and Amorgos, with its epicenter 25 kilometers north-northwest of Anafi, according to the Greek Geodynamic Institute. Earlier that evening, a 4.2-magnitude tremor was recorded near Amorgos, originating 16 kilometers south-southwest of Arkesini at a depth of 11.3 kilometers.

With seismic activity showing no signs of slowing, Greek authorities took swift action. On Wednesday, the government officially declared Amorgos in a state of emergency, expanding financial relief measures to support workers and businesses affected by the ongoing quakes.

Greek Minister of Labor Niki Kerameus announced that the government would provide financial aid, suspension of employment contracts, and social security coverage for impacted residents. She confirmed that these measures would extend to the entire municipality of Amorgos.

As fears of power outages mount, Santorini is turning to an unexpected but time-honored solution—a local tradition of lighting thousands of small tin lanterns, historically used on Good Friday to illuminate the village of Pyrgos. Now, officials are considering using the practice as an emergency lighting measure in case of a blackout.

As concerns spread beyond Greece’s borders, Turkish and Israeli scientists have raised alarms over the possibility that the ongoing tremors could trigger a stronger earthquake or even a tsunami. Speaking on Wednesday, Greek seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos said their caution is well-founded. He pointed to past seismic events with similar characteristics that led to tsunamis affecting both countries.

While acknowledging that the earthquake sequence remains active, Papadopoulos suggested that a "glimmer of optimism" could emerge in the coming days. However, he urged continued vigilance as the situation unfolds.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο επόμενος «Μουζακίτης & Κωστούλας» του Μεντιλίμπαρ: Εξτρέμ που 2/3 σουτ του, είναι γκολ! (videο)

Ο επόμενος «Μουζακίτης & Κωστούλας» του Μεντιλίμπαρ: Εξτρέμ που 2/3 σουτ του, είναι γκολ! (videο)

«Μου δείχνεις κόκκινη κάρτα γι’ αυτό;;;»: Γιατί αποβλήθηκε ο Σλοτ στο Έβερτον-Λίβερπουλ (video)

«Μου δείχνεις κόκκινη κάρτα γι’ αυτό;;;»: Γιατί αποβλήθηκε ο Σλοτ στο Έβερτον-Λίβερπουλ (video)

Αναδρομικά μόνο για όσους κερδίζουν στα δικαστήρια - Νομικοί εξηγούν στο Dnews

Αναδρομικά μόνο για όσους κερδίζουν στα δικαστήρια - Νομικοί εξηγούν στο Dnews

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

«Μαμά, ήρθε η ώρα να φροντίσουμε η μία την άλλη»

Βροχή οι καταγγελίες για αθέμιτες πρακτικές των εταιρειών ρεύματος

Βροχή οι καταγγελίες για αθέμιτες πρακτικές των εταιρειών ρεύματος

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Ζήσαμε την απόλυτη εμπειρία καφέ στο AVEK ZAPPEION 2025!

Νέος λογαριασμός ΕΝΦΙΑ: Ποιοι θα δουν μειώσεις, ποιοι αυξήσεις

Νέος λογαριασμός ΕΝΦΙΑ: Ποιοι θα δουν μειώσεις, ποιοι αυξήσεις

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

«Σοκ»: Υπάλληλος της FIFA συνελήφθη για αποπλάνηση ανηλίκου!

«Σοκ»: Υπάλληλος της FIFA συνελήφθη για αποπλάνηση ανηλίκου!

Τι έκανε ο Παυλίδης; Ρεκόρ στην Μπενφίκα με γκολ-ποίημα! (video)

Τι έκανε ο Παυλίδης; Ρεκόρ στην Μπενφίκα με γκολ-ποίημα! (video)

«Λειτουργεί σαν Botox»: Η viral κρέμα του TikTok που εξαφανίζει τις ρυτίδες και τις σακούλες σε λίγα λεπτά

«Λειτουργεί σαν Botox»: Η viral κρέμα του TikTok που εξαφανίζει τις ρυτίδες και τις σακούλες σε λίγα λεπτά

Έκανε μπάνιο σε ζεστό γάλα και έτριβε το σώμα της με αλάτι – Αυτά ήταν τα μυστικά ομορφιάς της Κλεοπάτρας

Έκανε μπάνιο σε ζεστό γάλα και έτριβε το σώμα της με αλάτι – Αυτά ήταν τα μυστικά ομορφιάς της Κλεοπάτρας

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Αλεξάνδρα Νίκα: Αυτός είναι ο επιχειρηματίας που την παρέσυρε με πολυτελές αυτοκίνητο στο Κολωνάκι

Αλκοόλ: Αυτό είναι το ποτό που σε παχαίνει περισσότερο – Ποιο να επιλέξεις στη θέση του

Αλκοόλ: Αυτό είναι το ποτό που σε παχαίνει περισσότερο – Ποιο να επιλέξεις στη θέση του

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Biotech Investment Under Scrutiny as Orgenesis Secures Full Ownership of Theracell

Greek Biotech Investment Under Scrutiny as Orgenesis Secures Full Ownership of Theracell

News In English
Greek Workers Face Extreme Fatigue: The Most Physically Demanding Jobs Revealed

Greek Workers Face Extreme Fatigue: The Most Physically Demanding Jobs Revealed

News In English
Tempi Tragedy and Wiretapping Cover-Up? Judicial Decisions Spark Outrage in Greece

Tempi Tragedy and Wiretapping Cover-Up? Judicial Decisions Spark Outrage in Greece

News In English
Using the Constitution to Control Institutions - What Tasoulas’ Election Reveals About Greek Politics

Using the Constitution to Control Institutions - What Tasoulas’ Election Reveals About Greek Politics

News In English

NETWORK

Έκανε μπάνιο σε ζεστό γάλα και έτριβε το σώμα της με αλάτι – Αυτά ήταν τα μυστικά ομορφιάς της Κλεοπάτρας

Έκανε μπάνιο σε ζεστό γάλα και έτριβε το σώμα της με αλάτι – Αυτά ήταν τα μυστικά ομορφιάς της Κλεοπάτρας

theissue.gr
Ιστορικό ρεκόρ στην κατανάλωση αερίου στην Ελλάδα- Η μεγαλύτερη αύξηση σε όλη την Ευρώπη

Ιστορικό ρεκόρ στην κατανάλωση αερίου στην Ελλάδα- Η μεγαλύτερη αύξηση σε όλη την Ευρώπη

ienergeia.gr
Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

Παύλος Ντε Γκρες – Μαρί Σαντάλ: Αυτό είναι το πολυτελές σπίτι τους κοντά στα παλιά Ανάκτορα (Εικόνες)

theissue.gr
Έτρωγε 30 αυγά την ημέρα για ένα μήνα - Οι αλλαγές στο σώμα του

Έτρωγε 30 αυγά την ημέρα για ένα μήνα - Οι αλλαγές στο σώμα του

healthstat.gr
Ανέτοιμη η παγκόσμια κοινότητα για μία νέα πανδημία - Η θέση της Ελλάδας

Ανέτοιμη η παγκόσμια κοινότητα για μία νέα πανδημία - Η θέση της Ελλάδας

healthstat.gr
Τσικνοπέμπτη: Η σαλάτα που δεν πρέπει να λείπει από το τραπέζι

Τσικνοπέμπτη: Η σαλάτα που δεν πρέπει να λείπει από το τραπέζι

healthstat.gr
«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου»: Πρεμιέρα για το πρόγραμμα άτοκης δανειοδότησης έως 25.000 ευρώ

«Αναβαθμίζω το σπίτι μου»: Πρεμιέρα για το πρόγραμμα άτοκης δανειοδότησης έως 25.000 ευρώ

ienergeia.gr
Πυρά κατά ΔΕΔΔΗΕ από την ΕΣΠΕΝ: Τεράστια η πρόσθετη οικονομική επιβάρυνση από το net metering

Πυρά κατά ΔΕΔΔΗΕ από την ΕΣΠΕΝ: Τεράστια η πρόσθετη οικονομική επιβάρυνση από το net metering

ienergeia.gr