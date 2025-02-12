Dendias Highlights Greece's Strategic Role in Global Security at Washington Conference

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias took center stage at the 6th Delphi Forum in Washington on Tuesday, outlining Greece’s pivotal role in global security.

Nikos Dendias emphasized the country’s unwavering commitment to international law and regional stability, reflecting on the transition to a multipolar world and cautioning against past miscalculations regarding Russia’s integration into Europe’s security framework. Stressing the necessity of collective Western action, he underscored Greece’s defense agreements, NATO membership, and humanitarian efforts, while also highlighting the importance of military modernization and soft power in shaping the nation’s strategic influence.

Dendias began by analyzing the post-Cold War transition from a bipolar to a multipolar world order, noting that the anticipated optimism had not materialized. He identified a significant miscalculation: the belief that Russia could be seamlessly integrated into Europe's security architecture. This vision, he asserted, has now dissipated, necessitating a collective Western response.

He posed a critical question about global alliances: who constitutes the "we" in the quest for stability? To illustrate, Dendias contrasted two models of state behavior. On one hand, an authoritarian regime that disregards international law, refuses to sanction Russia, destabilizes its region, and aligns with BRICS nations. On the other, a democratic nation that upholds international law, defends democratic values, has consistently supported the right side in major global conflicts, continues to back Ukraine, and advocates for the integration of Balkan states into the European Union.

Dendias reaffirmed Greece's unwavering commitment to international law and territorial integrity, detailing its extensive network of defense agreements. These partnerships include alliances with the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Egypt, along with a deepening strategic relationship with India. As an active NATO member, Greece plays a critical stabilizing role in its region. He also highlighted Greece's humanitarian contributions, such as aid efforts in Gaza and naval operations in Libya and the Red Sea, reinforcing the country's commitment to security beyond its immediate borders.

Addressing Europe's broader defense landscape, Dendias discussed Greece's recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. However, he criticized the European Union's contradictory policies, pointing out that while Brussels calls for increased defense spending, it simultaneously enforces fiscal constraints that hinder member states from meeting those demands. This paradox, he argued, weakens Europe's ability to respond effectively to emerging security threats.