News In English

Metlen Gains Double Vote of Confidence from Major Investors

Metlen Gains Double Vote of Confidence from Major Investors
Metlen received a strong show of confidence from two major financial players, driving its stock up by 2.43% to €34.6 on Monday.

The first boost came from Canadian investment firm Fairfax, which increased its stake in the company to 6.43%, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Metlen.

The fund, led by renowned investor Prem Watsa, signaled its confidence in the company’s growth potential by further strengthening its position.

Adding to the momentum, Bank of America initiated coverage of Metlen’s stock with a «buy» recommendation and a price target of €45. The U.S. banking giant based its valuation on a multiple of seven times the company’s projected 2026 EBITDA, along with a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, highlighting Metlen’s promising growth outlook.Bank of America also predicts a bullish trend in aluminum prices, estimating they will reach $3,250 per ton by 2026.

This is expected to benefit Metlen, which operates a 190,000-ton annual capacity aluminum foundry, leveraging it as an "energy receiver" to optimize costs and maintain competitive returns.

