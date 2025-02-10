Seismic Activity in the Aegean Eases, Scientists Cautiously Optimistic

Seismic activity in the Aegean Sea, which recently put the Greek islands of Santorini and Amorgos on high alert, is gradually subsiding, according to seismologists monitoring the region.

On Sunday, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck south of Amorgos in the Cyclades, but experts say it did not raise new concerns. After ten days of frequent tremors affecting Santorini and nearby islands, scientists are now seeing signs of stabilization. They report that the frequency of earthquakes is leveling off, and their intensity is gradually decreasing. As a result, the likelihood of a major earthquake exceeding magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale has significantly diminished.

A report issued on Sunday by Greece’s Interdisciplinary Committee for Risk and Crisis Management at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) states that since the onset of the seismic swarm on January 26, 2025, through February 8, over 11,795 tremors have been recorded in the Santorini-Amorgos zone.

Although the number of earthquakes has declined in the last two days, seismologists caution that this does not necessarily mean their average strength is decreasing. "A magnitude 6.0 earthquake is not ruled out completely, but the probability has decreased," they stated.

Greek authorities have taken precautionary measures, including keeping schools closed until Friday, February 14, on the islands of Santorini, Ios, Anafi, and Amorgos.

Despite the ongoing tremors, initial building inspections indicate no significant structural damage, apart from a few abandoned buildings. Engineers have confirmed that the recent seismic activity is not strong enough to compromise modern structures, and no major impact has been observed in populated areas.

Santorini and its neighboring islands are among Greece’s most visited destinations, particularly during the summer. However, the recent seismic activity has not led to cancellations for upcoming holidays, including Easter and the peak summer season.

Andreas Chios, president of Greece’s National Association of Short-Term Rental Managers, stated that while tourists currently on the islands have mostly left, Airbnb bookings remain unaffected. Similarly, Santorini Hoteliers Association president Antonis Pagonis noted that hotel reservations have not seen a decline, although some international travel partners have made inquiries about the situation. There have been minor adjustments to travel plans for February and March, but no mass departures or cancellations.