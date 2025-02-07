Relentless Earthquakes in Santorini Region Raise Fears of Major Quake or Eruption

Seismologists and disaster experts are closely monitoring the region, as concerns grow over what the ongoing seismic activity might indicate.

The Aegean Sea has been experiencing intense seismic activity, with more than 7,700 earthquakes recorded between the Greek islands of Amorgos and Santorini in just nine days, from January 26 to February 4. The latest significant tremor, registering 4.6 on the Richter scale, struck on Thursday night.

According to Greece’s Athens National Observatory Geodynamic Institute, the epicenter of this quake was located 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) south-southwest of Amorgos at a depth of 14.8 kilometers (9.2 miles). It followed two earlier tremors of 4.0 and 4.1 magnitude just minutes apart. Later that evening, another tremor, measuring 4.4, was recorded 26 kilometers (16 miles) east-northeast of Oia, a town on Santorini.

Professor Konstantinos Synolakis, an expert in natural disasters, has outlined three potential scenarios. The first suggests that the tremors may gradually subside on their own, similar to the seismic sequence observed in 2011.

The second warns of the possibility of a larger earthquake striking the region. The third raises concerns about a minor volcanic event at the Santorini or Kolumbo underwater volcano.

Speaking to Greek media outlet Mega on February 6, Synolakis reassured that while the situation is concerning, there is no immediate reason for alarm. He noted that volcanic eruptions in the area typically occur every 50 years but emphasized the need for vigilance.

He also pointed out that volcanic unrest in the region began last summer and suggested that magma and lava could be migrating southeast from Santorini.

Of particular concern is the Kolumbo submarine volcano, which has the potential to trigger a tsunami if part of its structure collapses into the sea. He warned that Santorini is «ringing alarm bells», drawing comparisons to the 2011 seismic activity. Even if this wave of tremors subsides, he predicted that similar activity is likely to return in the coming years.

Seismologists believe the region could experience a stronger earthquake in the near future. Dimitris Papanikolaou, Emeritus Professor of Tectonic Geology and Geodynamics, explained that the activity is linked to fault lines near the islands of Ios and Anydros, both capable of generating a 6.0-magnitude quake.

The strongest tremor recorded so far, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake on February 5, is not believed to be the main event.